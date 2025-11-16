"Will eliminate poverty": Elon Musk makes big claim about Tesla's Optimus robot

Elon Musk makes big claim about Tesla's Optimus robot (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Elon Musk’s back in the news - this time it’s about wild ideas tied to his human-shaped bot, Optimus. Lately, the boss behind Tesla and SpaceX has been of the opinion that regular work might just fade away. He thinks machines taking over tasks could lead us to a life without poor folks struggling. He calls it harmless - even good.

In this scenario, he imagines everyone living off fat paychecks handed out across the board instead of working 9-to-5 gigs. These far-out thoughts popped up at the very meeting where shareholders gave thumbs-up to something huge - a $1 trillion payday deal for him.

Musk claims Tesla's Optimus robot could help erase poverty and transform healthcare

At Tesla's recent investor gathering, Elon Musk shifted focus from electric cars and batteries to something bigger - robots changing everything. Talking straight to shareholders, he said, fixing deep issues like poverty or giving everyone great healthcare won’t come from new laws or old-school economics, but from smart machines doing the work. His bet? Tesla’s human-shaped bot, Optimus, might kick off this shift.

He said:

"People often talk about eliminating poverty, giving everyone amazing medical care. There's actually only one way to do that, and that's with the Optimus robot... Well, there's actually only one way to do that, and that's with the Optimus robot. With humanoid robots, you can actually give everyone amazing medical care. Optimus will ultimately be better than the best human surgeon with a level of precision that is beyond human. People always talked about eliminating poverty, but Optimus will actually eliminate poverty."

He called it a milestone, saying someday it could outperform even the best doctors in accuracy and care quality. Pushing harder on that vision, Musk hinted these robots may tackle big problems: not enough workers, unfair wealth gaps, scarce services - all handled by swarms of self-running helpers.

Wild as it sounds, his comments mark a pivot for Tesla - not only building vehicles anymore, but using AI-powered bots to rethink jobs, medicine, and who gets a shot at success.

