Samuel Adams launches new winter white ale (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images For NYCWFF)

Samuel Adams has launched a Winter White Ale, as per All Recipes. The new Winter White Ale is a change for the Samuel Adams beer brand that usually sticks to what works. The market is obsessed with brews that try to shock and with brews backed by celebrities. Samuel Adams, the craft brewer, has mostly stayed out of the hype. They rely on years of consistency with tricks.

Samuel Adams helped define the craft beer movement back in the late ’80s and ’90s, and while newer breweries chase unconventional flavors, this legacy brand has held its ground with familiar favorites that keep fans loyal. After years without changes to Samuel Adams’ lineup, they introduced a seasonal brew that signals a clear move. The timing could not be more fitting. The colder weather and holiday gatherings roll in, and the new seasonal brew fits into that scene.

Samuel Adams brings back winter hype with a brand-new seasonal brew

Samuel Adams just dropped a fresh Winter White Ale - first new winter beer in 30 years - and folks are buzzing. It hits hard with zesty citrus, then warms things up using cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, plus orange zest to fight off cold-weather blues. A few online users said it reminds them of the old Holiday White Ale they used to make; however, the company says this one's built from scratch, even if it nods to that classic.

Clocking in at 5.7% alcohol, it goes down smooth, fits any vibe - chilling by flames, playing cards, or prepping for family get-togethers. So far, most reviews are glowing: people are calling it "incredible" and begging for it to stick around every year. The launch comes alongside classic winter picks such as Old Fezziwig and Winter Lager, plus the newer Cold Brew Coffee Stout found only in the seasonal mix pack. Out across the country until January 2026 in various sizes - like 6-packs, 12s, or whole cases - this Winter White Ale isn't just a short-term brew; it’s a standout chapter in Sam Adams' holiday lineup.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!