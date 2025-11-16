How Is Madison LeCroy Doing Post–Car Accident? What We Know

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: Madison Lecroy attends the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)

Madison LeCroy was supposed to hit the stage at BravoCon in Vegas this past weekend - only things changed when she got into a bad wreck. Rather than hanging out with Andy Cohen and fellow cast members at Planet Hollywood, she’s stuck at home healing up.

She gave fans an update straight from her phone using Instagram Stories, saying the crash meant she couldn’t make it to filming. Still, she made sure people knew she was putting her energy into getting better.

Madison LeCroy is calming folks after a wild turn at BravoCon. She said she'd skip WWHL because - right after leaving - the crew got into a crash on the way to the hotel, as reported by TMZ.

In a post on her IG Stories, she said that everyone is okay, but the crash was shocking and made them shake, and that she is taking some time to digest what happened and is thankful, in the end, that the crash did not end in serious injuries. She wrote on her IG Story:

"Hey y'all ... I want to let you know I won’t be making it to WWHL tonight. My team and I were in a car accident on the way back to the hotel. Thankfully we're all okay, but it was frightening and we're still trying to catch our breath from it. I'm just grateful everyone walked away."

LeCroy had spent the first half of the day fully occupied with BravoCon activities, including taking photos with fans, sitting on panels, and mingling with fans at Caesars Forum, and then prepping one of the weekends most talk-of-the-town tapings: the “'guys and girls' BravoCon Live episode in the PH Live Theater, with cast members of Summer House, Southern Charm, Southern Hospitality, and The Valley taking on each other in a competitive, battle-of-the-sexes format. Her plans changed in the blink of an eye, but her update made fans thankful that no one was hurt.

