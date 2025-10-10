When Will Southern Charm Season 11 Air? Release Date, What to Expect and More Explored

Craig Conover and Austen Kroll from Southern Charm (Image Via Getty)

Southern Charm Season 11 will premiere on November 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. You can catch episodes on Peacock starting November 20.

On Friday, October 9, Bravo released a first look at returning cast members alongside newcomers. Bravo dropped the cast pictures alongside the preview, which hinted at conflicts and who was connecting with whom. A sneak peek shows Craig Conover caught in a love triangle.

Conover, Shep Rose and Austen Kroll are back for Season 11, together with Madison LeCroy, Venita Aspen, Rodrigo Reyes and Salley Carson. Moreover, meet Molly O’Connell, a fresh face, as well as new additions Charley Manley and Whitner Slagsvol. Patricia Altschul is back holding court, while Whitney Sudler-Smith remains devoted to the historic home. However, several familiar faces have moved on. Leva Bonaparte stepped down following Season 10 to pursue different opportunities, alongside JT Thomas, Taylor Ann Green and Ryan Albert, all of whom revealed their departures online.

Southern Charm Season 11: What to Expect







Season 11 of Southern Charm hints at change, showcasing relationships tested alongside cast members navigating singleness or potential splits. Viewers can expect evolving friendships, fresh attractions, yet past pains won’t easily fade as the story unfolds.



With his romance with Paige DeSorbo finished, the series now tracks Craig Conover rejoining the world of dates. A preview shows him saying,



“I’m having fun being able to kiss someone if I want to, guilt-free.”







Later, Craig asked Charley Manley out, confessing something to her,



“This is the first date I’ve ever been on where I haven’t hooked up with the person before.”







Salley Carson secretly pines for Craig, yet finds herself at odds with Charley because of it. A preview shows Salley confronting her friend,



“You knew how I was feeling about him, and then you went on a date with him.”







Austen Kroll’s romance with Audrey Pratt hits rough patches. He seems drawn to Salley, sparking fierce arguments with Craig. A particularly tense dinner sees Austen confront Craig, saying:



“Yes, I do f---in’ hate you!” and labels him “a f---in’ prick.”







Craig, in turn, accuses Austen of jealousy, and Austen retorts:



“You are a lost soul! You want to be anybody but yourself, and it’s obvious.”







Madison LeCroy anticipates her baby while facing challenges with staying sober alongside the ongoing chaos. Meanwhile, Shep Rose finds himself stuck between fighting friends Craig versus Austen as gossip swirls and loyalties change.

Rodrigo Reyes, betrothed to Tyler, still speaks his mind when people gather. Meanwhile, Molly O’Connell isn’t shy about pointing out friction between them.

Interview Highlights

In an interview with US Magazine on July 29, Shep Rose characterized his bond with Craig and Austen as unstable, though captivating friction persists alongside a deep connection within their circle.

Previously, Craig took heat for losing his cool at the Southern Charm Season 10 reunion, which aired in April 2025, and Austen called him out, saying he often acts entitled. Craig countered, asserting that he doesn’t consider himself above anyone, and questioned whether Austen even wanted to be friends if that were true.

He admitted needing improvement, ultimately smoothing things over from Season 10 during the get-together.

Viewers may anticipate that the typical drama from Southern Charm connections will shift, folks will cross paths, lives will intersect and conflicts will erupt. All of the action, including previews of BravoCon 2025, may be seen on Bravo or Peacock.

Stay tuned for more such updates!