Is Walgreens open on Thanksgiving 2025? Full list of pharmacy hours for Walgreens, CVS and Rite Aid on the holiday

​Thanksgiving 2025 is here today, Thursday, November 27. Many people are traveling to meet family, watching the parade on TV, cooking their meals, or simply relaxing at home. While doing all this, it is very normal to suddenly realize you need something from the pharmacy — maybe a medicine, a refill, or a small item you forgot to buy.

Since Thanksgiving is a national holiday, a lot of places stay closed. This includes banks, post offices and most offices. Some grocery stores and restaurants stay open for limited hours. Pharmacies, however, follow different rules depending on the company. So it is always better to check before leaving home.

Here is a simple and clear list of what the major pharmacy chains are doing on Thanksgiving Day 2025.

CVS Thanksgiving Hours 2025

Most CVS stores will remain open on Thanksgiving Day.

However, many stores will have shorter hours. This means some locations may close earlier than usual. A few stores may even have different timings for their pharmacy counter and the main store.

If you plan to visit CVS today, it is best to call your local store first. You can also check the holiday hours on CVS.com. The website shows updated timings for each location.

So if you need a medicine or something urgent, CVS is usually the safest bet because many of their stores stay open.

Walgreens Thanksgiving Hours 2025

Most Walgreens stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.

The only Walgreens locations that will stay open are the 24-hour stores. These 24-hour branches will also have their pharmacies open. But all regular Walgreens stores that are not open 24 hours will remain closed for the whole day.

To avoid confusion or a wasted trip, you should call your nearest Walgreens or use the Walgreens online store locator to check if your closest branch is open.

Rite Aid Thanksgiving Hours 2025

Rite Aid stores follow mixed hours during holidays. Some locations stay open for part of the day, while others close. The timings depend on the store, so there is no single rule for the whole chain.

If you need to go to Rite Aid today, check your local store's hours by calling them or looking online.

Pharmacy Counters Inside Grocery Stores

Pharmacies inside big grocery stores will be closed all day.

This includes:

Walmart

Target

Costco

Sam’s Club

ShopRite

Stop & Shop

Weis Markets

Even if some grocery stores open for a few hours, their pharmacy sections will not open at all.

In short, if you need medicine on Thanksgiving Day 2025, your best options are CVS, 24-hour Walgreens, or a Rite Aid location that stays open. Always check before going so your holiday stays smooth and stress-free.

