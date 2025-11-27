How to watch Sidelined 2: Intercepted online? Streaming options explained

Noah Beck and Siena Agudong in Sidelined 2: Intercepted (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image ©️Tubi )

Sidelined 2: Intercepted premieres on Tubi today, November 27, 2025 as the follow-up to last year's viral hit Sidelined: The QB and Me. Directed by Justin Wu and written by Crystal Ferreiro, the movie adapts elements from Tay Marley's Wattpad story The QB Bad Boy and Me, which has drawn over 31 million reads.

Noah Beck returns as Drayton Lahey - the quarterback facing college pressures at USC while Siena Agudong reprises Dallas Bryan - the aspiring dancer at CalArts dealing with career doubts.

James Van Der Beek is back as Drayton's father, Leroy along with newcomers Charlie Gillespie as Skylar, a musician who stirs up tension and Roan Curtis as Charlotte.

Other cast members include Drew Ray Tanner as Nathan Bryan, Asia Lizardo as Gabby, Jason Fernandes as Josh and Lily Keene as Madison.

The 90-minute film picks up after high school graduation, focusing on the couple's long-distance struggles amid injuries and shifting ambitions.

Sidelined 2: Intercepted streaming details explored

Platform: Tubi (free with ads; no subscription required).

Availability: Streaming now in the U.S., Canada, and UK; register with an email for access.

Release Time: Started at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT on November 27, 2025 (Thanksgiving Day).

Devices: Watch on iOS, Android apps, Roku, Fire TV, smart TVs, or web browser.

International Access: Limited outside North America and UK; use a VPN for U.S. server to bypass geo-blocks (check local rules).

Quality: Up to 4K where supported; includes closed captions.

Future Options: No rentals or buys yet; may expand to Prime Video or Pluto TV later, but exclusive to Tubi for now.

Sidelined 2: Intercepted plot insights and recap of Sidelined: The QB and Me

The 2024 Tubi original Sidelined: The QB and Me followed high school senior Dallas, the new transfer student who focused on dance, tutored cocky quarterback Drayton to help him pass classes and stay on the team.

Their tutor-student dynamic sparks rivalry, then romance amid football season. It also highlighted her adjustment to a new town after a family move.

Key plot points included Drayton's championship push, Dallas rebuilding her self-esteem through dance and steamy moments like post-game confessions. It wrapped with the couple choosing each other at prom, hinting at college uncertainties.

The "enemies to lovers" chemistry plus cheerleader energy and one-liners which fueled its social media buzz and top charting.

Viewers get a mix of sports drama and teen romance in Sidelined 2: Intercepted, with more mature themes than the first film. Drayton deals with a career threatening injury that dents his confidence, pushing him to redefine success beyond football.

Dallas juggles auditions, a part-time job after losing her scholarship and growing doubts about her dance path. Their relationship hits rough patches from distance and miscommunications, including jealousy over new friends like Skylar.

Expect heartfelt talks on growth, family support Leroy's arc adds real emotional weight and lighthearted college antics. It's breezy at 90 minutes, with strong chemistry between Beck and Agudong, plus viral TikTok moments like dance-offs and game highlights.

Watch Sidelined 2: Intercepted streaming free on Tubi right now, perfect for a Thanksgiving binge.

Stay tuned for more such updates!

