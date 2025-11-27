What did RAYE's grandma think about her vocals in 'Where Is My Husband!'? Grammy-nominated singer spills the hilarious story

BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 13: RAYE performs on stage during day two of Lollapalooza Berlin on July 13, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Pedro Becerra/Redferns)

Singer RAYE’s grandmother wasn’t thrilled with her recorded voice on the Where Is My Husband! track. The singer revealed to PEOPLE magazine on November 19, 2025, that her grandma Agatha Dawson-Amoah “was a bit upset” about her “morning voice.”

In Where Is My Husband! RAYE bemoans her lack of a life partner and wonders where her husband is. On the bridge, Grandma Agatha’s voice declares, “Your husband is coming.”

Speaking to the news outlet at Bloomingdale's N.Y.C. holiday window unveiling in partnership with Burberry, RAYE stated that her grandma wanted a do-over of the recording:

“She was like, Rachel, 'You should have let me redo it, you know, in the day,' and I'm like, 'Grandma, you sound great,' but no, she's very chuffed.”

The Oscar Winning Tears hitmaker shared that her grandma was her best friend and she would continue to sing her praise:

“As much praise, adoration, light and anything great that I can bring and shine on her life, I'm gonna do basically that. She's literally my best friend. Shout out, Grandma Agatha. Love you.”

“I need someone who can keep me laughing" - RAYE talks about what she wants in a future partner following Where Is My Husband! track release

Where Is My Husband! was released on September 19, 2025, as the lead single of her upcoming second studio album, and RAYE discussed some of the qualities she desired in her future husband in an interview with PEOPLE. She told the news outlet at Bloomingdale’s NYC holiday window unveiling ceremony:

"Words of affirmation is my love language. So, you need to have the qualities of a good communicator. Communication is so important to me."

She added that humor was a nonnegotiable trait of someone she would marry:

"I know everyone on Love Island also always says it, but a sense of humor, you know? You've gotta be funny. Laughing is my favorite hobby. I need someone who can keep me laughing."

RAYE added that she battled with maintaining discipline in her life and would want her husband to help in that aspect:

"That's my weakness in life, and I need someone who's gonna be like, 'Right, today we're gonna get out of bed, and we're gonna do this, and I'm like, 'Okay.'"

Where Is My Husband! has become RAYE’s second solo hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

