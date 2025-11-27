Chicago Fire season 14 episode 8: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Severide (Image via Instagram / nbconechicago)

Chicago Fire season 14 episode 8 will air on NBC on January 7, 2026, at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. It will be available to stream the next day on Peacock. The winter premiere continues from the fall finale with intense drama as Severide and Van Meter face a dangerous fire while Firehouse 51 deals with uncertain futures because of city budget cuts.

That episode really kept the audience in suspense. Firehouse 51 went to a school fire that happened during the weekend. Fortunately, the only person inside was a janitor, and the team rescued him. The investigation quickly revealed that someone had started the fire on purpose.

Later, Squad found gasoline on a burned coffee machine and realized the fire was set on purpose. Severide and Van Meter discovered that a social media group of students was targeting the school principal. The episode ended on a cliffhanger as the principal’s apartment caught fire with Severide, Van Meter, and the principal still inside, leaving fans anxious for the winter premiere.

Chicago Fire season 14 episode 8 airs on Wednesday

Chicago Fire season 14 episodes air every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. Fans should mark January 7, 2026, for the premiere of episode 8. The weekly Wednesday schedule keeps viewers connected to the exciting stories across the One Chicago shows.

Where to watch Chicago Fire season 14 episode 8

Episode 8 will air on NBC and can be streamed the next day on Peacock. Peacock has two subscription options. The Premium plan includes ads and costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year. The Premium Plus plan has no ads and costs $16.99 per month or $169.99 per year.

There are also special discounts for students and bundle deals with Apple TV, giving fans several ways to catch up on the show.

What to expect from Chicago Fire season 14 episode 8

Episode 8 promises an exciting winter premiere as Firehouse 51 faces a dangerous structure fire. The fall finale ended with Severide, Van Meter, and Principal Cole trapped inside a burning apartment. Fans can expect a tense rescue where the firefighters must make quick life-saving decisions.

The identity of the arsonist is still unknown, and multiple suspects are part of the social media group targeting the principal. Besides the fire drama, the episode will show what happens to Mouch’s Engine 51. The city plans to move CFD funds to schools, putting the engine’s future at risk. Fans can watch Chief Pascal try to find ways to save Mouch and his team.

A brief recap of episode 6 before Chicago Fire season 14 episode 8 arrives

Episode 7 kept the suspense from the fall finale. Severide, Van Meter, and the principal had to escape fast as the fire spread through the apartment building. The arson investigation became more complicated as new suspects appeared in the student social media group. Firehouse 51 also faced the risk of budget cuts that could close Engine 51 permanently.

The episode showed the bravery and teamwork of Firehouse 51 as they handled dangerous emergencies and internal challenges. While the team fought the fire and searched for the arsonist, Chief Pascal tried to find ways to save Engine 51. These events set up episode 8 and promised more danger, suspense, and tough decisions for the firefighters.

