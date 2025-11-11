Chicago Fire season 14 episode 7: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Violet Mikami (Image via Instagram / nbconechicago)

Chicago Fire season 14, episode 7, titled “Pierce the Vein,” airs Wednesday, November 12, 2025, on NBC. This mid-season episode focuses on Kelly Severide investigating a suspicious high school fire and gives fans a closer look at Lizzie Novak’s backstory. Violet continues her important work on the ambulance, and the episode has several storylines even without Stella Kidd.

Chicago Fire Season 14 has kept viewers on the edge of their seats with drama at Firehouse 51. Recent episodes showed how budget cuts forced the team to handle more responsibilities. Firefighters stepped in as paramedics to help with emergencies, and near-misses highlighted the stress and pressure on everyone.

Episode 6, “Broken Things,” tested the team even more. Violet and Novak faced a risky rescue when traffic slowed them down, while Severide learned leadership skills by shadowing Chief Pascal. Kidd went the extra mile to help Isaiah, showing the human side of the team’s work in the city.

Chicago Fire season 14 episode 7 airs on Wednesday

New episodes of the show air every Wednesday at 9 PM ET on NBC. Fans can watch live to follow the action, drama, and rescues at Firehouse 51, including episode 7, “Pierce the Vein,” on November 12, 2025.

Where to watch Chicago Fire season 14 episode 7

After airing on NBC, Chicago Fire season 14 episode 7 can be streamed on Peacock the next day. Peacock’s Premium plan costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year. The ad-free Premium Plus plan is $16.99 per month or $169.99 per year. There are also discounts for students and bundle deals with Apple TV.

What to expect from Chicago Fire season 14 episode 7

Episode 7, “Pierce the Vein,” follows Kelly Severide as he investigates a suspicious high school fire. His detective skills are put to the test, and his determination to find answers could have personal consequences.

Lizzie Novak gets an unexpected call that may reveal more about her past. Violet brings a 51 firefighter onto the ambulance, showing how teamwork is still very important in the middle of the city’s chaos.

Viewers will also see Vasquez adjusting to life after stepping away from his father’s influence. Kelly and the Squad take on dangerous fire investigations, while the ambo team continues to handle critical emergencies.

The episode balances action, personal stories, and the challenges of emergency work. With multiple storylines unfolding, it promises suspense, emotional moments, and setups for future events in the season.

A brief recap of episode 6 before Chicago Fire season 14 episode 7 arrives

In episode 6, the team worked to save a woman who fell through a skylight while putting up Halloween lights. Stuck in traffic, Violet and Novak worked with Kidd and Severide to get the patient safely to the hospital. At the same time, Kidd focused on systemic healthcare issues to make sure Isaiah’s mother received proper care, showing the crew’s dedication beyond firefighting.

Chief Pascal’s guidance of Severide was also a key focus, as he prepared him for more responsibilities during the firehouse’s financial challenges. Amid the professional pressures, a personal story developed when Pascal agreed to go on a date with Annette Davis, showing that even in high-stress situations, the human side remained important.

Fans can watch the new episodes of Chicago Fire season 14 on NBC and Peacock.