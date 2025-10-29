Complete cast breakdown of Chicago Fire season 14: Who plays who & where you’ve seen them before

Chicago Fire airs on NBC on Wednesdays (Image via Instagram/@nbconechicago)

NBC’s Chicago Fire is back for season 14, reigniting the action at Firehouse 51 with new faces, emotional challenges, and high-stakes rescues. The long-running One Chicago drama continues to explore the personal and professional lives of the city’s firefighters and paramedics as they navigate love, leadership and loss.

Some returning favorites are Taylor Kinney’s Kelly Severide, Miranda Rae Mayo’s Stella Kidd, David Eigenberg’s Christopher Herrmann and Joe Miñoso’s Joe Cruz. They are joined by new addition Brandon Larracuente as firefighter Sal Vasquez.

With major cast changes following Daniel Kyri’s exit and Jake Lockett’s uncertain return, season 14 promises a mix of heart, heroism and change. Here is a complete breakdown of who is who in Chicago Fire season 14 and where you have seen them before.

All cast members of Chicago Fire season 14

Taylor Kinney as Lieutenant Kelly Severide

Taylor Kinney reprises his role as Kelly Severide, a bold and perceptive leader at Firehouse 51. In Season 14, Severide continues his dangerous rescue work while developing his family life with Stella Kidd. Kinney has played Severide since Chicago Fire premiered in 2012 and is further recognized for his roles in Zero Dark Thirty, The Other Woman, Shameless, The Vampire Diaries and Trauma.

Miranda Rae Mayo as Lieutenant Stella Kidd

Miranda Rae Mayo plays Stella Kidd, a determined lieutenant and one of the CFD’s most respected leaders. In the new season, Kidd faces challenges both on duty and as a soon-to-be mother.

In an interview with NBC Insider on May 21, 2025, Chicago Fire showrunner Andrea Newman talked about Kidd's pregnancy.

"I think there’s something that happened there that gave Kidd a little more faith in herself and in this couple to maybe take that leap. And be a little less trying to plan everything and more leaving some things to chance and accepting that she can handle it no matter what it is that comes."

Mayo joined the show in 2016 and has also appeared in Pretty Little Liars, True Detective, Blood & Oil and Days of Our Lives.

Dermot Mulroney as Chief Dom Pascal

Dermot Mulroney portrays Chief Dom Pascal, the steadfast leader of Firehouse 51, introduced in season 13. Pascal initially had conflicts with the crew, but he earned their respect through his professionalism. He lost his wife in an accident, which reshaped his character amid grief and guilt.

Mulroney’s career spans film and television, with credits including My Best Friend’s Wedding, Zodiac, Scream VI, Shameless and Secret Invasion.

David Eigenberg as Chief Christopher Herrmann

David Eigenberg returns as Christopher Herrmann, a veteran firefighter who has been promoted to Chief, known for his wisdom and integrity. Herrmann continues to guide the younger crew members as he adapts to his leadership role. Outside Chicago Fire, Eigenberg is widely recognized as Steve Brady from S*x and the City and its sequel series, And Just Like That....

Joe Miñoso as Firefighter Joe Cruz

Joe Miñoso reprises his role as Joe Cruz, a loyal and dependable firefighter who brings both humor and heart to Firehouse 51. A core member of the team since season 1, Cruz remains one of the show's emotional anchors. Miñoso has also appeared in Prison Break, Shameless, The Chicago Code and Boss.

Christian Stolte as Lieutenant Randall “Mouch” McHolland

Christian Stolte plays Randall “Mouch” McHolland, a longtime firefighter whose experience and humor make him a beloved member of the team. After passing the Lieutenant’s exam in season 13, Mouch faces new professional challenges.

In an interview with CinemaBlend on October 8, 2025, Stolte discussed Mouch's upcoming arc:

"We're blessed with the gift of longevity on this show. We've been around a long time. We've been around long enough for people to age and change and evolve, and that's what has happened. When it all came down to him deciding to shed the half man, half couch identity, and to actually apply himself full force to his job, that put the character in a different place, and suddenly all of his years of experience were focused on leadership. [They] were focused on getting the job done and calling the shots and not just taking orders anymore."

Stolte’s previous work includes Law Abiding Citizen, Public Enemies, Prison Break and The Playboy Club.

Hanako Greensmith as Paramedic Violet Mikami

Hanako Greensmith stars as Violet Mikami, the lead paramedic at Firehouse 51, known for her empathy and resilience. After personal losses in season 13, Violet focuses on rebuilding her confidence and career. Greensmith joined Chicago Fire in season 8 and has also appeared in Bull and FBI.

Jocelyn Hudon as Paramedic Lyla “Lizzie” Novak

Jocelyn Hudon plays Lyla “Lizzie” Novak, a dedicated and upbeat paramedic who quickly became a trusted member of the Firehouse 51 team. Novak continues to strengthen her bond with Violet in season 14. Hudon has appeared in The Irrational, 9-1-1, The Order, Dave and several Hallmark films.

Brandon Larracuente as Firefighter Sal Vasquez

Brandon Larracuente joins Chicago Fire as Sal Vasquez, a new firefighter eager to prove himself within the tight-knit 51 crew. His arrival follows recent squad shake-ups, bringing fresh dynamics to the team. Larracuente is best known for roles in 13 Reasons Why, Party of Five, The Good Doctor and Bloodline.

In an interview with TVBrittanyF.com dated October 22, 2025, Brandon shared the following about his character,

"What’s nice is, as the season progresses, we start to discover that Sal actually has a past of being somewhat involved in the police academy. So it’s cool because I get to kind of incorporate all of the tools that I learned at On Call, and kind of bring a smidgen of that into this new project."

Catch Chicago Fire season 14 on NBC on Wednesdays.