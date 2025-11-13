Chicago Fire season 14 episode 7 recap: Severide investigates suspicious high school arson

Severide (Image via Instagram / nbconechicago)

Chicago Fire season 14 episode 7 “Pierce The Vein,” aired on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. The episode had the usual mix of rescues and personal drama at Firehouse 51. Fans saw the team face a suspicious fire and deal with unexpected personal problems.

The story focused on Severide investigating a high school fire that did not appear to be accidental. At first, the janitor appeared to be the cause of the fire, but Severide sensed something was amiss. Violet and Vasquez worked together through the Joint Duty Program. Novak had to handle family problems even though it was her day off.

“Pierce The Vein” showed both action and personal moments. The firefighters quickly responded to the school fire and discovered it had been set on purpose. Severide’s investigation revealed hidden threats. Vasquez faced his father and Violet helped her team. The episode combined suspense, emotion, and the strong teamwork for which Firehouse 51 is known.

Chicago Fire season 14 episode 7: What happened at the school?

In this episode, Severide led a case involving a high school fire that initially appeared to be an accident. The janitor trapped inside was rescued safely, but Severide noticed some unusual details at the scene. He also saw a student hanging around the school during the fire and felt something was not right.

The investigation became more serious when Severide found the fire had started in a coffee maker filled with gasoline. This indicated that the fire had been set intentionally. He worked with Cruz and Van Meter to confirm what happened and trace the source.

The principal said he had been getting threatening messages, which made the case even more serious. The fire had been aimed at the principal’s office, but no one was inside at the time.

Severide examined the possible suspects and focused on a student named Wyatt Moore, who was experiencing family problems. Wyatt was cleared when it was shown he could not have started the fire. The real arsonist was still unknown. The story showed how careful Firehouse 51 was in investigating fires and how hard it was to figure out who was responsible and why.

Chicago Fire season 14 episode 7: Personal challenges and team dynamics

While Severide worked on the fire investigation, other members of Firehouse 51 faced personal challenges. Vasquez had to deal with his father, who was recently released from prison and showed up at the firehouse unexpectedly. This created a tense situation in front of Violet, but it also gave Vasquez a chance to think and grow.

Violet started the Joint Duty Program and had a new firefighter join her on the ambulance shift. The program lets team members try different roles and build stronger bonds. Violet and Vasquez spent time together during calls and off duty, which helped them support each other and develop personally.

Novak had her own problems when her sister was hospitalized after mixing pills and alcohol. This led to honest conversations between Novak and her sister, helping to start the healing process. These personal stories demonstrated how firefighters balance their work and personal life while maintaining a strong team.

Other highlights of Chicago Fire season 14 episode 7

Apart from the main stories, Pierce the Vein had other moments that kept viewers interested. Chief Pascal asked Mouch to lead a firefighter project, giving him a chance to make a mark as a lieutenant. This subplot added humor and light moments, balancing the tension from the fire investigation and personal problems.

Severide’s work showed that the high school fire used a device, which made the case more complicated. The team also found the “I Hate Mr. Cole” social media page, which involved a group of students in cyberbullying. This added more suspense. The firefighters’ dedication to the community was clear, showing their quick thinking and bravery under pressure.

Violet and Vasquez spent some quiet time after their shift, showing the lighter side of their teamwork. Novak’s story with her sister focused on real-life issues like substance use and family responsibilities. Overall, episode 7 balanced action, suspense, and character growth, and it set up new stories for the rest of season 14.

Fans can watch the new episodes of Chicago Fire season 14 on NBC and Peacock.

