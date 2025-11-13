What role did Jack Falahee play on Chicago Med? Everything to know about his character

Jack Falahee playing Devin Carter on Chicago Med [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Image © NBC]

Chicago Med, the NBC medical drama involving Gaffney Chicago Medical Centre, is currently airing its eleventh season. In line with the demands of the storyline, the series invites guest actors to portray pivotal characters in the plot. Actor-singer Jack Falahee, of How to Get Away with Murder fame, appeared as an abusive husband in Chicago Med season 11 episode 4 and again in episode 7.

Meanwhile, Chicago Med season 11 continued with its storytelling around the Gaffney Centre. This season revealed Asher pregnant with Archer’s baby as the latter tries to adjust to the news. Elsewhere, after Owen’s injury from a drug-related shooting in the hospital, Halstead learnt the child’s liking for him and offered to officially adopt his stepson.

The season also introduced another character, Dr. Theo Rabari, who convinced Dr Charles to use automated diagnostic instruments as an advanced method. Chicago Med season 11 also bid goodbye to Sharon Goodwin’s former husband, Bert, while introducing her firstborn, David, into the show.

Chicago Med: A glimpse at Jack Falahee’s Devin so far

Season 11, episode 4, "Family First," introduced Jack Falahee, playing Devin Carter, to Chicago Med viewers as Devin came to the hospital with his injured wife, Faye, reporting a kettle explosion. As the ER chief, Dr. Caitlin Lenox looked into the patient and realized that Faye was more injured than she let on. Moreover, the nurse noticed the patient put a red sticker on her urine sample collection, a silent call for domestic abuse.

However, when Lenox questioned her, Faye refused to admit to any domestic violence despite the doctor finding more bruises covering Faye’s body. Lenox and Ripley performed the required lacerations on the patient, who made a full recovery. They tried talking to Devin to get his reaction to the blunt force trauma on his wife’s body. While Faye refused to take the help offered by Lenox, Devin sent a veiled threat to the doctor before leaving with his wife.

Chicago Med season 11, episode 7, "Double Down," saw Jack Falahee’s Devin return to the hospital. He passed out in the pharmacy, covered in wounds and had bloody knuckles. The intoxicated Devin claimed to have been injured during a game of hockey, including hitting his head on glass. However, Lenox and Ripley knew his past as an abusive spouse and did not buy his story.

Anxious about Faye’s safety, Lenox visited their house for a wellness check. She found Faye in the basement in a bloody condition. Meanwhile, Ripley delayed Devin's release by insisting on a CT scan after his stitches. Devin was seen getting impatient to get out of the hospital. As Lenox rushed up from the basement to call the hospital, she spotted Devin before she could. He hit Lenox with the butt of his pistol, leaving her unconscious, heaped on the floor. As such, Devin had two injured hostages with him, his wife, Faye, and Dr. Lenox, as the episode came to a cliffhanging end.

A look at Jack Falahee’s career

Jack Falahee, who played the unexpected villain in Chicago Med season 11 fall finale, is the Michigan-born son of a neurosurgeon father and a speech therapist mother. Falahee began his acting career with several stage productions after earning his Bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts – Drama from New York University.

His movie career started with the short film Sunburn. Some other notable titles include Forge, Hayseed, We Are Boats, Cardboard Boxer, Lily & Kat, Rage and more. Falahee’s television projects include Mercy Street, How to Get Away with Murder, Twisted, Grosse Pointe Garden Society, Escape from Polygamy and more.

Tune in to NBC every Wednesday at 8/7c to know Lenox’s fate after Jack Falahee’s Devin subdued her on Chicago Med.