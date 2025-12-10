What role did Mekia Cox play on Chicago Med? Everything to know about her character

Mekia Cox as Robin in Chicago Med [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Image © One Chicago/NBC]

Actor-dancer Mekia Cox appeared on the medical drama, Chicago Med, between August 2016 and May 2025. She played the role of Dr. Robin Charles, an epidemiologist, and the daughter of Dr. Daniel Charles, the central character in the series. In the short duration of her stay in the series, she portrayed mental health issues arising from physiological problems besides her romance and later estrangement with Dr. Rhodes. She was also seen as the supportive sister for her half-sibling, Anna.

A quick reminder for Chicago Med fans will show that the NBC series premiered in November 2015. The series, which is part of the One Chicago franchise, revolves around the daily operations of the fictional Gaffney Chicago Medical Centre. It particularly focuses on the emergency department as the medical staff of the hospital saves lives, both inside its premises and outside.

Currently, the series is airing its season 11 and is awaited back from its winter hiatus in January 7, 2026. Meanwhile, the fall finale ended with a cliffhanger where Dr. Lenox went to find the whereabouts of a former abuse patient as Dr. Ripley kept the abusive husband occupied at the hospital. However, after finding the abused wife severely injured at her home, Lenox became the next victim of the husband who arrived home to knock her out.

Chicago Med: Looking at Mekia Cox’s Robin

As mentioned before, Mekia Cox stepped into the role of Robin Charles in August 2016 and appeared in Chicago Med season 2. Robin’s parents were psychiatrist Dr. Daniel Charles and his first wife, CeCe AKA Caroline Charles. She was shown to have a moderately turbulent relationship with her grandmother, Margaret Charles, which was resolved later.

After joining her father’s hospital, in the epidemiology department, Robin developed a romantic interest in Dr. Connor Rhodes. At this time, she also improved her relationship with her father. While Charles was against Robin and Rhodes’ relationship initially, he gave in to his daughter’s adult choice.

However, Robin soon showed symptoms of psychosis as she believed her apartment to be infested with rats. Chicago Med viewers saw Robin diagnosed as a schizophrenic. While having exterminators brought in at her apartment and that of Rhodes’, Robin continued to hear rats, leading to Rhodes confiding her condition in Charles.

However, after some time, the treatment stopped working and Robin became a danger for herself and others. As her medical team and treating doctors wrote her off to a locked facility, her father noticed Robin’s hands making a jerky movement. This prompted the psychiatrist to ask for more tests to be conducted on his daughter.

The physiological cause behind Robin’s psychosis turned out to be a teratoma, a small tumor, and anti-NMDA encephalitis. A surgery cured most of her symptoms while the father-daughter duo bonded again. However, she continued to have anxiety attacks and other behavioral issues that ruined her relationship with Dr. Rhodes.

While helping a team of doctors diagnose and cure an outbreak of leptospirosis, a bacterial infection spread by rats, Robin experienced a return of her psychosis which soon turned out to be the side effects of her medication. She decided to break up her romance and leave town to go to Minneapolis for recovery without being a burden on her father or Dr. Rhodes.

Robin made brief appearances in Chicago Med seasons 4 and 5 as she accompanied her mother for tests for her lymphoma and later, when Charles advised her to stay back and remember her mother as a happy woman.

She was last seen reconnecting to her father in Chicago Med season 10, when Charles lost his mother. Although not sharing a loving relationship with her grandmother, Robin attended Margaret’s funeral since they had patched up later on. She also discussed her half-sister, Anna’s situation with her father before leaving.

A glimpse at Mekia Cox’s career

Actor Mekia Cox moved to Orlando, Florida, from St. Croix as a child. Before relocating, she studied dance in US Virgin Islands. She started her career by participating in Disney’s Magic Kingdom followed by appearing as a child actor in Nickelodeon’s My Brother and Me, Kenan and Kel and All That.

After procuring a Bachelor’s degree in Music, Cox moved to performing arts and acting. Some of her movie projects include If Not Now When?, The Squeeze, Crazy Stupid Love, Battlefield America, I Kissed a Vampire and more.

Besides Chicago Med, Mekia Cox’s noteworthy television projects include The Rookie, Once Upon a Time, Secrets and Lies, Impastor, Almost Human, Mob City, Necessary Roughness, Undercovers, 90210 and many more.

New episodes of Chicago Med will arrive on NBC from January 7, 2026.