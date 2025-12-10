Fire Country season 4 episode 8: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

A still from Fire Country season 4 (Image via Instagram / ncisverse)

Fire Country season 4 episode 8, titled “Fresh Start,” airs on Friday, December 12, at 9/8c on CBS, with streaming available on Paramount+. The episode focuses on new beginnings as Three Rock officially reopens and Bode Leone takes on an unexpected community role that could lead to serious personal consequences.

Fire Country season 4 has continued to raise the tension, mixing intense wildfire rescues with emotional personal stories. In recent episodes, Bode finally came off parole, Jake appeared to be in a stable place in his relationship, and Eve faced major decisions about her future, giving Station 42 a brief moment of peace.

That peace didn’t last for long. Old family secrets came back to the surface, surprise relatives returned to town, and the threat of an even worse fire season began to loom. With California facing growing danger, the characters were forced to deal with past pain, difficult truths, and choices that will shape what comes next.

Fire Country season 4 episode 8 airs on Friday

Fire Country season 4 continues to air new episodes every week on Fridays at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS. Episode 8 sticks to the regular schedule as the fourth season, which premiered on October 17, 2025, moves toward bigger emergencies and important personal moments for both Station 42 and Three Rock.

Where to watch Fire Country season 4 episode 8

Fans can watch Fire Country season 4 episode 8 live on CBS when it airs on Friday night. If you miss it, new episodes are available to stream the next day on Paramount+. Paramount+ Premium subscribers can watch the episode on the same day it airs on TV. In some countries, the series can also be streamed on Prime Video.

What to expect from Fire Country season 4 episode 8

Episode 8 is an important turning point in Fire Country season 4 as Eve Edwards reopens Three Rock with a new team made up of teenagers. This reflects Cal Fire’s increasing need for help during a very dangerous fire season. Training young and inexperienced teens brings new challenges and makes everyone wonder if they are ready to handle such risky work so quickly.

At the same time, Bode Leone starts a new chapter in his life when he takes part in a high school drunk-driving drill. During this, he reconnects with his former classmate Chloe, who is now the mother of troubled teen Tyler. As Bode begins mentoring Tyler, old feelings and complicated situations arise, making it harder for him to keep boundaries and stay on the right track after finishing his parole.

A brief recap of episode 7 before Fire Country season 4 episode 8 arrives

In episode 7, titled “Station 42 responds to a dangerous fire at a beloved local smokehouse,” the team faced a dangerous fire that hit close to home for Jake. The incident forced him to face painful memories of his late father and cope with the surprise of learning about a half-brother he never knew, Malcolm.

Jake’s choice to reach out to Malcolm led to emotional complications, including a tense encounter with Malcolm’s sister. Bode was shaken by the unexpected return of his grandmother, Ruby, which brought up old family issues and long-held resentment.

Eve had to confront her own priorities and decided to focus on her career instead of fostering a child, while also working to reopen Three Rock in preparation for a more intense fire season ahead. The episode ended with family tensions, challenging forgiveness, and big decisions that continue to affect the story as it moves into episode 8.

Fans of the show can watch Fire Country season 4 on CBS and Paramount Plus.

