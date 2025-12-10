Is there going to be Down Cemetery Road season 2? Renewal status and more

Down Cemetery Road season 2 fate explored (Custom cover edited by PRIMETIMER, Original Image [ YouTube/Apple UK])

Questions about whether there's going to be Down Cemetery Road season 2 are in the audience's minds as the first season hits its finale. The eight-episode Apple TV series from Slow Horses creator, Mick Herron, premiered its eighth and final episode of season 1 on December 10.

The first season finale delivered a full-circle conclusion to the main storyline with little to no cliffhangers. But it also left the door open for a follow-up story. However, Apple TV has not yet renewed or cancelled the show, which means whether or not Down Cemetery Road season 2 is happening remains up in the air.

That said, series star Ruth Wilson has some "belief" that a second season will happen.

"I think there is a belief that it will go again": Ruth Wilson on a potential Down Cemetery Road season 2

Apple TV has yet to renew or cancel Down Cemetery Road, which is understandable, as the first has only just released its finale episode. The streamer may likely need time to figure out whether or not to proceed with a second season depending on the show's viewership and other metrics.

That said, series star Ruth Wilson, who plays art teacher Sarah Trafford in the show, says that "there is a belief" that their Apple TV+ series will get another season. She said in an interview with TV Insider on September 11:

"I think people are very excited about it generally in the Apple creative team and 60Forty [Films]. So I think there is a belief that it will go again."

She also confirmed that she will go back to reprise her role if ever Down Cemetery Road season 2 gets the greenlight.

What could Down Cemetery Road season 2 be about?

The first season of Down Cemetery Road was adapted from Mick Herron's novel of the same name. It's the first book in the Zoë Boehm Thrillers book series, which is composed of four books.

If Down Cemetery Road season 2 were to happen, it could follow the same formula and adapt Herron's second book in the series. Book 2 is called The Last Voice You Hear, and features Zoë on the run and keeping a low profile after someone attempted to take her life.

But she's forced to do investigative work again after a series of mysterious deaths that feature eerily similar circumstances. Book 2 storyline also includes a potential serial killer who might consider Zoë his next victim.

Ruth Wilson also shared her theories about the source material for a potential Down Cemetery Road season 2 with TV Insider. She said that production would condense the last three books in the series into two more seasons, adding:

"Sarah [her character in the series] doesn't actually feature in Book 2 and 3, she comes into Book 4, but I think they might bring Sarah in, create another storyline for her. But we'll see."

Meanwhile, in Book 3, Why We Die, Zoë ends up working on a local robbery to pay off her creditors. But what looks like a straightforward jewelry store robbery case turns lethal with a strange cast of characters and deadly secrets.

Wilson also dropped a hint pertaining to the fate of the series, saying, "That's [the storyline] what they're sort of working out now." But she added that fans will likely know by the end of the year if the show is going to get another season or not.

All eight episodes of Down Cemetery Road season 1 are now streaming on Apple TV+.