All’s Fair season 1 soundtrack: List of all songs and music featured in the series

A scene from All’s Fair season 1 (Image via YouTube/@Hulu)

All’s Fair season 1, created by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken, is a legal drama centered on an all-female divorce-law firm and the complex cases and relationships they navigate. The show is an original concept, not adapted from any prior book or series, allowing its creators to craft fresh storylines and characters. Blending sharp legal conflicts with emotional depth, the series explores power, ambition, and personal transformation within a high-stakes legal world. All’s Fair season 1 officially premiered in America on November 4, 2025.

The narrative follows a powerful all-female divorce-law firm in Los Angeles, founded by women who left a male-dominated practice to forge their own path. They handle high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, shifting loyalties, and emotional and legal turmoil as they navigate divorce cases and personal betrayals, while also grappling with their own moral dilemmas and ambitions.

The first season of All’s Fair was filmed primarily in Greater Los Angeles, California — with most interior scenes shot at Sunset Las Palmas Studios in Hollywood. Exterior and location shoots also used real-world Los Angeles settings, Malibu beaches, and Beverly Hills homes to reflect the show’s glamorous yet high-stakes legal world. Principal photography began in October 2024 and wrapped by March 2025.

Complete list of songs in All's Fair season 1

The show has an original background-score album composed by Morgan Kibby and David Klotz, which includes 22 instrumental tracks.

Here are the notable songs featured in All’s Fair season 1:

Someone To Call My Lover - Janet Jackson

- Janet Jackson Why Can’t We Be Friends? - War

- War City Love - JkoMusic

- JkoMusic Players - Coi Leray

- Coi Leray Walk On By - Dionne Warwick

- Dionne Warwick Paint The Town Red - Doja Cat

- Doja Cat Dirty Birdy - Crowley & Sons

- Crowley & Sons Skin - Vok

- Vok Young And Beautiful - Lana Del Rey

- Lana Del Rey I’ll Never See Heaven Again - Teddy Pendergrass

- Teddy Pendergrass Big Energy - Latto

- Latto Alright - Victoria Monet

- Victoria Monet Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) - C+C Music Factory

- C+C Music Factory Fire For You - Cannons

- Cannons Verona - Lastlings

- Lastlings Edge Of Seventeen - Stevie Nicks

- Stevie Nicks Go Off - Bryce Green

- Bryce Green Run From Me - Timber Timber

- Timber Timber Come Into My Arms - November Ultra

How to watch All’s Fair season 1

Viewers can stream All’s Fair season 1 in the U.S. exclusively on Hulu — and it’s also available to subscribers through the Hulu-on-Disney+ bundle.

Hulu’s subscription plans currently start at US $11.99 per month for the ad-supported plan. For a more comprehensive offering, viewers can choose the Disney+/Hulu bundle (which may include additional services). Pricing for bundle packages typically begins around US $12.99 per month depending on the tier.

