Palm Royale season 2 episode 5 ending explained: Did Pinky kidnap Douglas?

Image: Apple TV

In Palm Royale Season 2 Episode 5, we finally see where Linda is. In the past few episodes, viewers were confused about her story, and now, she is shown enjoying the best time of her life. After Douglas took her to Cuba, she started dating Choi Guevara, a handsome guy she met on the beach.

Earlier, Mary got interested in spiritual things. She thought the radio she received in a parcel could talk to the dead. At first, she hears Linda’s voice over the radio and assumes it is her ghost, but to her surprise, it turns out Linda is actually alive.

Linda leaves a message asking Maxine for $100,000 for her charity work. Even though Maxine, as her conservator, could have helped but her assets were frozen. This happened because Evelyn was suspected of helping Linda escape, and the government froze their assets. Later, Evelyn finds out that Norma was not the one who caused the government to freeze their money. It was actually Maxine. Her plan to help Linda escape from the accusation of trying to assassinate Nixon is what put them in financial trouble.

Where is Douglas?

In Palm Royale Season 2 Episode 5, we get the answer to the big cliffhanger from the previous episode: where Douglas is and who kidnapped him. Mitzi quickly goes to Perry and Dinah and tells them that Douglas is missing. Their first suspicion is Pinky and Raquel, because Douglas was hiding from them.

Dinah goes to meet Raquel to find out the truth. She hears loud thudding sounds from a locked room and assumes Douglas is inside. The security guard says that he is trying to escape and is attempting to cut the rope. Raquel then tells him to leave food in the room, lock the door, and later kill this “pig” in two days. Here comes the hilarious twist. The one inside the room is actually a real pig, not Douglas. Pinky and Raquel had nothing to do with Douglas' disappearance.

Dinah leaves, thinking Douglas is with Pinky and Raquel. Mitzi is ready to go to the feds, but Perry remembers that Madge Post is hosting a square dance party that night, where everyone will be. He believes they can sneak in and rescue Douglas, but when Perry gets there, he only sees a pig, not Douglas.

Meanwhile, when Robert tells Maxine that Douglas is kidnapped, she offers Pinky and Raquel the Delacorte mansion, but they laugh and say they never kidnapped him. Just then, Douglas arrives because the FBI has released him. The truth is, the FBI had arrested him the whole time, and because of this, Evelyn discovers who helped Linda escape: it was Maxine, and she realizes Maxine is the reason they are losing their assets.

What is up with Maxine and Dr Magic Dusty in Palm Royale season 2 episode 5?

At the start of the episode, Maxine and Dr. Dusty go on their first date at a movie theater. Maxine keeps distracting him from kissing her by making random excuses, like saying she has popcorn stuck in her teeth. Soon, Mary arrives and shows a message from Linda. Maxine honestly tells Dusty that she will not kiss him until they have three more dates.

Maxine and Evelyn now need to find a way to send money to Linda. In her message, Linda mentions a courier guy they must give the money to, with the code name “Banana Slug.” But since they have no money, Maxine and Evelyn get into trouble. They get about $6 million worth of gold from the Rollins estate, but when they try to sell it, the price drops because of a scandal related to the gold.

Dr. Dusty gives Maxine an idea: go to the party and try to sell the gold to Madge Post, which would also get them money for Linda and for the Palm Royale deal. When Maxine goes to find the courier guy, it turns out to be Dusty himself. Using the code word, the cash is handed over to send to Linda. Just then, Douglas arrives. Seeing Maxine with Douglas, Dusty steps back from the relationship, thinking Maxine is still attached to her ex-husband.