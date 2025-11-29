Fire Country season 4 episode 7: Release date & time, where to watch and what to expect

Fire Country season 4 airs on CBS on Fridays (Image via Instagram/@firecountrycbs)

After a brief Thanksgiving pause, Fire Country returns with a pivotal new chapter for Edgewater. Season 4, episode 7, "Best Mom in the World," airs Friday, December 5, 2025, on CBS. The episode centers on Sharon’s emotional reckoning as her estranged mother Ruby, played by Christine Lahti, arrives without warning, unearthing old wounds and raising new questions.

Meanwhile, Bode and Jake respond to a dangerous call from a troubled teenager trapped inside a condemned building. Max Thieriot leads an ensemble poised for high-stakes drama.

Fire Country season 4, episode 7, airs on Friday

After a short Thanksgiving hiatus, Fire Country returns with season 4, episode 7, “Best Mom in the World,” on Friday, December 5, 2025. The episode is scheduled to air from 9–10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. This marks the show’s return after the holiday preemption. Viewers can expect the series to resume its December run with this installment. It will be followed by additional new episodes later in the month before the midseason break.

Where to watch Fire Country season 4, episode 7

The episode will broadcast live on CBS at 9 p.m. ET/PT for traditional TV viewers. Cord-cutters can stream it on Paramount+. Premium subscribers can watch live and on demand the same night, while Essential subscribers get next-day streaming access. If you miss the initial airing, the episode will remain available in the platform’s on-demand library.

What to expect from Fire Country season 4, episode 7

In season 4, episode 7 of Fire Country, “Best Mom in the World,” the story pivots into deeply personal territory for Sharon when her estranged mother, Ruby, arrives in Edgewater without warning. Ruby’s sudden appearance forces Sharon to confront unresolved resentment and long-buried family history. Their interaction will set off emotional clashes that ripple through the Leone household.

As conversations turn uncomfortable and old wounds resurface, Sharon is pushed to re-examine her past. She should decide how much space Ruby will be allowed in her life now.

Elsewhere, Bode and Jake respond to a desperate call from a troubled teenager. They are hiding inside a condemned building. The assignment begins as a routine check but escalates into a risky rescue as the structure’s instability creates escalating danger.

The duo must rely on quick judgment and teamwork to safely escort the teen out. It will test their partnership under pressure and add a tense, action-driven counterpoint to the family drama unfolding at home.

A brief recap of episode 6 before Fire Country season 4, episode 7 arrives

In the latest episode of Fire Country, Bode Leone reaches the final day of his parole. Station 42 is assigned to assist the ATF with the investigation of the Zabel Ridge fire. Manny tries to keep Bode focused and out of trouble. He knows that one wrong move could send him back to prison.

However, Bode becomes consumed by the case. He uncovers possible evidence of a fire accelerant at the scene. When the lead ATF agent, Ruffin, blocks him from interfering, Bode pushes back and insists on being involved. He cites his family’s connection to Smokey’s. His behavior draws a warning to Manny that neither of them will receive further leniency from federal authorities.

Despite being ordered to stand down, Bode launches his own investigation. He identifies a former Smokey’s employee as a suspect and confronts Ruffin during her lunch break, demanding action. When that fails, he steals a Station 42 vehicle and drives to the suspect’s home with the intent to act.

Manny intervenes just in time and convinces Bode to back off before Ruffin and her team arrive. The suspect is eventually cleared. However, it becomes clear that Bode is not done pursuing the truth. This even puts his freedom at risk.

Meanwhile, Eve and Fran’s relationship deepens. Fran reveals her desire to become a foster parent. Eve is overwhelmed by this but agrees to be listed. On a call involving a barbecue owner and his grandchildren, Eve demonstrates a natural connection with children, prompting her to reflect more seriously on Fran’s future plans.

Across town, Sharon uncovers revelations about her late husband, Vince, and her estranged mother, Ruby. She learns that Vince paid Ruby to stay away after believing Sharon may have been suicidal following Riley’s death.

Walter also reveals that Vince had already died before Sharon escaped the Zabel Ridge fire. Although Sharon seeks distance from Ruby, her mother unexpectedly arrives, signaling more turmoil ahead for the Leone family.

Catch Fire Country season 4 on CBS.