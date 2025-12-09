What happened before the fall break in Chicago Med season 11? A quick throwback before the series returns

Actor Darren Barnet who plays Doctor John Frost on Chicago Med season 11. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

NBC Network and Peacock’s American procedural medical drama Chicago Med first premiered its initial season on November 23, 2015, and was created by Atli Örvarsson. The show is currently in its 11th season, which premiered on October 1, 2025.

The central storyline and plot arc of the show focus on the lives of the doctors, nurses, and other medical and service staff working at the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, who deal with the patients coming in with dire emergencies at the emergency ward.

Chicago Med shows how these staff members deal with challenging medical issues at hand while also balancing their own personal lives and issues.

Chicago Med, like every other One Chicago show, took its fall break on November 12, 2025, after airing its season 11 episode 7. The show is set to return on NBC and again start airing its season 11 episodes on Wednesdays at 8:00 pm Eastern Standard Time on the channel.

Before its fall finale, the storyline of the show stopped with Doctor Mitch Ripley and Doctor Caitlin Lenox having to deal with their abusive husband patient yet again, while wondering whether he had fatally harmed his wife since he showed up at the emergency ward with injuries.

Elsewhere, Doctor John Frost was shown treating a young female patient who had been a participant in Doctor Theo Rabari’s drug trials. In addition to that, the last few episodes before the fall finale also focused on the love triangle situation between Lizzie Novak, John Frost, and Naomi Howard.

Details on everything that happened on Chicago Med’s season 11 before it stopped airing episodes after its fall finale on November 12, 2025

NBC Network and Peacock’s Chicago Med aired its season 11 episode 7 on November 12, 2025, and went on its fall break, which would last till the first week of January 2026.

From January 7, 2026, Chicago Med will be back with its episodes airing at the normal schedule time of 8:00 pm Eastern Standard Time on the channel. Right before the show took its break, the storyline ended with quite a few interesting events taking place at the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center’s emergency ward.

The patient from season 11, episode 4, who had been identified as the abusive husband, returned in episode 7, and Doctor Mitch Ripley and Doctor Caitlin Lenox had to deal with him. Both of them were shown wondering whether he had harmed his wife in any way after looking at the injuries he had come in with.

Meanwhile, Doctor John Frost is shown attending to a young female patient who is a participant in Doctor Theo Rabari’s drug trials and wonders whether the persistent medical issues that the patient seemed to be facing were due to the drugs.

He contemplated whether Rabari’s intentions to preserve his work and trial had led him to conceal key side effects from patients. The storyline till season 11 episode 7 also gave a lot of attention to the growing love triangle between Doctor John Frost, Lizzie Novak and Naomi Howard.

Frost ended up asking Lizzie for her phone number to get to know her better, while Naomi was urged by Doctor Hannah Asher to open up to Frost about her true feelings for him. Doctor Sean Archer also returned to the show to find out that he was about to have a half-brother.

Stay tuned for more updates.