Complete recurring cast breakdown of Now You See Me: Now You Don’t: Every returning actors analyzed

Image via @nysmmovie/Instagram

The Four Horsemen are back to bring mind-boggling illusions this season. Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is the third installment in the Now You See Me series, which reunites the recurring cast along with some new magicians. Lionsgate is all set to release the film on November 14, 2025.

The movie follows J. Daniel Atlas (Jesse Eisenberg), the leader of the Four Horsemen, who has gone solo and no longer works with his old magician team. But when a powerful new criminal group, led by Rosamund Pike’s character, starts using technology and illusion for crime, Atlas is forced to step back into action.

To take them down, he teams up with three new magicians: Bosco (Dominic Sessa), Charlie (Justice Smith) and June (Ariana Greenblatt). Together, they create fresh tricks and daring heists, combining old-school magic with modern tech.

Meanwhile, Thaddeus Bradley (Morgan Freeman) also returns. As the story unfolds, the original Horsemen reunite for one big final illusion that challenges trust, loyalty, and the true meaning of magic.

Meet the recurring cast in the third part of the heist franchise, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t

Jesse Eisenberg recurring as J. Daniel Atlas

Just like in the first two movies, fans will see Jesse in the same avatar. The confident leader of the Four Horsemen goes on to hire three new magicians, ditching his old heist partners. But while stealing something mentioned as “most valuable,” his newbie magicians land in trouble, and that’s where we see the trio back (his old teammates) at the rescue.

In the first film (2013), J. Daniel Atlas forms the Four Horsemen, leading a group of magicians who use illusions to expose corruption. In the sequel (2016), his leadership is challenged, making him question his power and role. In the upcoming Now You See Me: Now You Don’t (2025), Atlas parts ways with his old team, starts a new one, but soon realizes he still needs his former partners.

Woody Harrelson recurring as Merritt McKinney

The mentalist and hypnotist of the Four Horsemen, Woody Harrelson, is back and will reprise his role of Merritt McKinney in Now You See Me: Now You Don’t. Said to be able to read and control people’s minds, he is one of the characters who brings humor amidst the deadliest situations during the heists.

Since every film in the Now You See Me franchise, Woody is the most entertaining magician known for his sarcasm, whose ability to use psychological tricks, hypnosis, and suggestion to control or influence others benefits the whole team.

Isla Fisher recurring as Henley Reeves

Described as “the sole female member of the original Four Horsemen,” she is a smart and skilled escape artist who can get out of handcuffs, cages, and any tricky situation with ease.

Due to her pregnancy, Fisher did not appear in the second part of the film, and her character was replaced by Lizzy Caplan (Lula May). Isla is now all set, bringing the original group’s energy and bond back together.

Dave Franco recurring as Jack Wilder

Returning in his character as Jack Wilder, he started as a street magician and pickpocket, using his quick hands and clever tricks to survive, before joining the Four Horsemen. He is smart, sneaky, fast, and also the youngest member of the Four Horsemen. In the previous sequel, we see him and Daniel having a rough patch, but in Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, we hear him saying to Daniel, “I am here to save your a**.”

Morgan Freeman as Thaddeus Bradley

Morgan Freeman returns as Thaddeus Bradley. In Now You See Me: Now You Don’t (2025), he appears again, looking just as mysterious and powerful as before. He is a former magician who exposes the secrets of other magicians for a fee. He’s smart, calm, and always seems to know more than everyone else.

Taking a look back at his character in the Now You See Me franchise, he has a history of being one step ahead of both the magicians and the police.

Mark Ruffalo as Dylan Rhodes

Task’s star, Mark Ruffalo, is confirmed to be back in the third part of the film as Dylan Rhodes. Dylan Rhodes is introduced as an FBI agent chasing the Four Horsemen, a group of magicians pulling off impossible heists in the previous films. But in the big twist at the end, it’s revealed that he was secretly the mastermind behind all the magic tricks and heists.

In the sequel, Rhodes uses his FBI job as a cover to protect the group while still dealing with personal guilt and revenge. In the third installment, Dylan might be the one who either saves the Horsemen or exposes them, since he walks the fine line between law and magic.

Here’s a list of new members in Now You See Me: Now You Don’t

Rosamund Pike as Veronika Vanderberg (the main antagonist)

Dominic Sessa as Bosco (member and leader of a new group of magicians, hired by Danny)

Ariana Greenblatt as June (another woman added in the original “Four Horsemen”)

Justice Smith as Charlie (the third member of the new young magicians)