The Devil Wears Prada 2 Trailer Breakdown: Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway reunite glamorously in the latest teaser trailer

The Devil Wears Prada 2 brings Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs back to Runway in a teaser that leans on reunion and a changed fashion world. Nearly two decades after the original film, the new footage reintroduces Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway against a backdrop of red studded stilettos, blue carpets and camera flashes, all set once again to Madonna's Vogue. The Devil Wears Prada 2 teaser opens in the sleek offices of Runway, with a mystery figure striding past racks of clothes before the camera reveals Miranda stepping into a glass elevator.

Later, Andy slips inside in a sharply cut look that signals she now belongs in this universe rather than crashing it. Director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna return along with Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, while new additions like Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux and more hint at expanded stakes. The teaser for The Devil Wears Prada 2 keeps the story mostly hidden, but it offers enough visual clues to unpack where these characters might be heading next.

Inside The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer: Red heels, Vogue and the Miranda Andy elevator reunion

Most of the trailer plays as a visual echo of the original, but with sharper edges. It opens on a close-up of red studded Valentino heels marching through a glossy corridor at Runway while the first notes of Vogue kick in over the studio logos.

Quick flashes follow of gowns being zipped, champagne corks flying and camera bulbs bursting around a blue carpet event, positioning The Devil Wears Prada 2 as a direct continuation of the fashion circus Andy once stumbled into. Banners reading “Spring Florals” hang over a party scene, nodding to Miranda’s old “Florals for spring? Groundbreaking” line without spelling it out.

The camera holds faces at first. Viewers see a familiar platinum bob in profile, a stack of fashion boards and the Runway logo glowing on modern screens instead of magazine walls. The walk through the office recalls Miranda’s entrance in the 2006 opening montage, but the space itself now feels more digital, with staff working off tablets and large displays rather than thumbing through printed issues. That contrast quietly underlines how far the industry has shifted since the first The Devil Wears Prada, even before any dialogue is heard.

The teaser then slows down for its key beat. Miranda steps into a glass-walled elevator, adjusts her coat and stares straight ahead, the sound mix dropping down to her heels and the hum of the building. As the doors begin to slide shut, Andy catches up and slips in beside her, dressed in a sharp dark coat and carrying a structured bag that mirrors Miranda’s old silhouette rather than clashing with it.

Anne Hathaway’s Andy pushes the doors open and says, “Miranda,” a simple greeting that lands like a quiet test of how much has changed. Meryl Streep’s Miranda replies, “Took you long enough,” delivering the trailer’s biggest laugh without breaking her cool.

The rest of the trailer cuts quickly between that tense elevator ride and glimpses of the wider ensemble. Emily appears in a power suit at what looks like a high-level pitch, phone in hand, and a wall of mood boards behind her. Nigel is glimpsed by a runway, gesturing at a model as cameras flash.

Short shots tease Lily and Irv back in the mix, along with new figures played by Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, B J Novak, Pauline Chalamet, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J Shen and Conrad Ricamora moving through parties, airport lounges and boardrooms.

The edit ends with Miranda and Andy standing side by side as the elevator doors close, both sliding on sunglasses in near unison. Their mirrored gesture reads as a visual reset of their relationship, replacing the old hierarchy with something closer to an uneasy partnership.

Title cards confirm the returning cast, highlight the new names and lock in May 1 2026, as the theatrical release date. According to The Walt Disney Company's report dated November 12, 2025, the studio framed the reveal with the familiar instruction, “Gird your loins,” underscoring that The Devil Wears Prada 2 aims to revive the sharp energy of the original.

What The Devil Wears Prada 2 teaser suggests about the story 20 years later

Outside the footage itself, official descriptions have already outlined where the sequel is headed. The new story finds Miranda facing a shifting landscape of influence as print-based fashion magazines vie for relevance in a digital market.

Emily, once the frazzled assistant, is now a senior executive at a global luxury group that controls crucial advertising budgets, putting her in direct negotiation with the editor she used to fear. Andy returns to Runway’s orbit as that negotiation unfolds, positioned between the world that shaped her and the newer media ecosystem in which she has built her career since leaving the magazine.

The trailer only hints at this conflict, but its images line up neatly with that outline. Runway’s office floor now shows more screens than stacks of glossy issues, and the brief event shots look closer to influencer-heavy brand launches than old-school editorial shoots. Camera flashes at blue carpets and fashion parties feel less like documentary work for a magazine and more like content fodder for feeds.

Miranda and Emily’s relationship is expected to drive much of that tension. As per the People report dated June 11, 2025, Emily Blunt said,

“Why are Meryl and I so mean to each other in every movie we do? We always have beef with each other. I don’t know what it is.”

That long-running on-screen rivalry now has a new shape, with Emily holding the purse strings and Miranda trying to keep Runway’s authority intact.

