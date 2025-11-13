Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 7 recap: Voight faces threats from his past while investigating Raymond Bell’s deadly crimes

Hank Voight (Image via Instagram / nbconechicago)

Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 7, titled “Impulse Control,” aired on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. The episode followed Sergeant Voight and the Intelligence Unit as they faced both personal and work challenges.

Viewers saw tense moments involving a dangerous figure from an earlier case.

In “Impulse Control,” Voight received disturbing photos from his past along with messages telling him to retire or they would be made public.

At the same time, the Intelligence Unit investigated a violent break-in connected to a man named Raymond Bell, who had a dark history and could be a threat to his granddaughter.

The episode had high stakes and intense drama.

The team also worked to uncover Bell’s violent actions, including attacks on others and the death of a young man named Michael Murray. They followed clues and raced against time to solve the case.

The episode combined suspenseful investigation with character-driven moments.

Fans watched closely as Voight and his team faced dangers from both the past and the present.

Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 7: Voight confronts his past

In this episode, Voight was troubled by old photos from his childhood that showed him beaten and in the hospital.

The photos came with threatening messages from an unknown sender. The threats forced him to face painful memories, but he did not back down.

He was determined to find out who sent them while also investigating Raymond Bell, a man with a violent past who might harm his granddaughter, Julie Bell.

The Intelligence Unit found links between Bell and the violent death of Michael Murray, a male prostitute who had argued with his pimp. Murray’s hands were badly beaten, a pattern similar to Bell’s late son.

This suggested a history of violence in the family. Although the evidence was not clear at first, Voight trusted his instincts and pushed the team to investigate further.

Aaron, a gardener who worked for Bell, revealed more about Bell’s violent behavior.

He said people brought to Bell’s wine cellar never came out. Julie’s unexplained injuries raised more concern and led Children Services to get involved.

Voight’s determination showed his commitment to protecting innocent people while facing his own past.

The episode mixed personal challenges with the team’s investigation to create strong suspense.

Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 7: Tracking Raymond Bell’s crimes

The team’s investigation into Bell showed a disturbing pattern. Several victims were linked to his wine cellar along a certain highway.

Bell’s past suggested he might have killed more than a dozen people, including missing individuals like Aurelia, a nurse and former addict.

Aaron said Bell used fear to control people, including his granddaughter Julie, who had seen frightening things in the cellar.

Even though Aaron had a history of mental health issues, his information helped the detectives prevent more harm. The team looked at doorbell footage, drug traces, and suspicious behavior to track Bell.

Michael Murray’s abduction and murder fit the pattern and pointed to Bell. Imani went to check on Julie herself, showing how far the team would go to protect people in danger.

The episode balanced the police investigation with human emotions. The detectives worked hard to stop Bell and keep potential victims safe.

The story kept viewers tense as the team uncovered more about Bell’s crimes while Voight faced threats from his past.

Other highlights of Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 7

Besides the main story, episode 7 showed more about the characters and added suspense. Voight facing his past showed a side of him rarely seen.

The team worked together and showed their commitment to justice. The investigation also showed how hard it is to balance police work with protecting children, as Julie’s injuries drew attention from Children Services.

The episode had tense moments, like Imani running alone to Bell’s house after getting a scared call from Julie. The tension grew with Aaron’s stories about the wine cellar and the people who went missing there.

These moments moved the story forward and added a sense of danger that was always present.

Other parts of the episode focused on the team checking evidence, following suspects, and dealing with stress.

The story moved at a good pace and kept viewers interested with surprises and new details.

Overall, “Impulse Control” mixed police work, personal challenges, and drama to make it an exciting episode in season 13 of Chicago P.D.

Fans can watch the new episodes of Chicago P.D. season 13 on NBC and Peacock.

