Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 6 recap: Torres faces life-threatening danger while uncovering a prisoner’s innocence

Hank Voight (Image via Instagram / nbconechicago)

Chicago P.D. season 13 returned with a new episode titled “Send Me,” on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, that followed Officer Dantes Torres as he was thrown into a dangerous situation while running a routine errand.

The episode delivered suspense and surprising moments that kept fans hooked.

In the episode, Torres got caught in a deadly conspiracy after a favor for Platt went wrong. Things quickly got worse when a corrections officer’s van crashed, leading to a hostage situation with an escaped prisoner.

The prisoner wanted help proving he was wrongly convicted. This episode showed the tough choices and intense action that have marked the season.

Viewers watched Torres as he tried to uncover the truth behind a past crime while keeping people safe. The episode had many twists, emotional moments, and a race against time.

“Send Me” highlighted how determined Voight’s team is and left fans wondering who could be trusted and how far Torres would go to help someone.

Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 6: Torres caught in a deadly conspiracy

In “Send Me,” Officer Dantes Torres’s routine task quickly turned into a fight for survival. While running an errand for Platt, he was hit by a van driven by a corrections officer.

The officer and his partner died at the scene. Torres realized the passenger, an escaped prisoner named Odell Morgan, was alive and armed.

Morgan held him at gunpoint and said he had been wrongly convicted of killing his wife, Simone. He demanded Torres help prove his innocence.

The tension grew as Torres struggled with his own past mistakes and mental scars while deciding if he could trust Odell. No one else believed Morgan, so Torres had to act.

He used a borrowed laptop to access the police database and traced the real culprit, Odell’s brother-in-law Carter, to a vacant property. When they confronted him, Carter admitted the lies that had sent Odell to prison.

Torres showed courage and loyalty as he put Odell’s safety before his own. He brought Odell to a safe place and worked with the team on a plan. Despite their efforts, Odell died from his injuries at the hospital.

Carter was killed while in protective custody. The episode highlighted Torres’s commitment to justice and the personal risks officers face to do the right.

Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 6: Unraveling the truth behind a wrongful conviction

The episode focused on Odell Morgan’s fight to prove he was innocent after spending years in prison for a crime he did not commit. Evidence from the night his wife Simone disappeared seemed to point to him, but it was mostly circumstantial.

His daughter and the community believed he was guilty, which made his search for justice even more urgent. Torres was the only one willing to listen.

Torres investigated Carter using careful planning and found his connection to Dion Crews. He pieced together the real story behind the crime.

The tension grew as the team tracked Carter and forced him to admit he had lied under oath. This cleared Odell’s name in spirit and exposed a bigger conspiracy that had been hidden for years.

The episode balanced action with emotion. Viewers watched Torres face tough moral choices and deal with his own weaknesses while seeing the impact of a system that could fail innocent people.

By the end, the episode left a serious reflection on justice, trust, and the risks officers take to uncover the truth.

Other highlights of Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 6

Beyond the main conspiracy, “Send Me” included several smaller storylines that added depth to the episode. Platt worried when Torres went missing, showing the strong bond between officers and her leadership.

Voight’s team stepped in to handle the chaos and showed how they worked together under pressure in dangerous situations.

The episode also focused on Odell’s emotional journey. He confronted Carter to make him admit the lies that ruined his life. This added a personal and human element to the action.

Viewers saw how wrongful convictions affect families, especially Odell’s daughter, who learned the truth only through Torres.

The episode had intense scenes like the car crash, hospital moments, and the final showdown with Carter. These events kept viewers engaged and combined suspense, emotion, and investigation.

Fans can watch the new episodes of Chicago P.D. season 13 on NBC and Peacock.

