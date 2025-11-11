Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 7: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Atwater with an old friend (Image via Instagram / nbconechicago)

Chicago P.D. season 13 returns with episode 7, “Impulse Control,” on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 10:00 PM EST on NBC. The Intelligence Unit faces a dangerous figure from an earlier case. Fans can expect intense moments, surprising twists, and answers about Voight’s past and the growing threat of Raymond Bell.

The season has kept viewers on edge with tough investigations and personal drama. In earlier episodes, the team handled high-stakes cases that tested their skills and loyalty, from gang violence to hostage situations. Officer Dantes Torres has been in the spotlight, taking on dangerous missions while dealing with his own struggles.

Last week, Torres got caught up in a deadly conspiracy during what seemed like a simple errand. His actions saved lives and revealed hidden truths in a long-standing case involving Odell Morgan. The team uncovered unexpected facts that challenged their assumptions and showed the difficult choices police face every day.

Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 7 airs on Wednesday

Chicago P.D. Season 13 airs every Wednesday at 10 PM ET/9c on NBC. Episode 7, “Impulse Control,” will air on November 12, 2025. The Intelligence Unit faces Raymond Bell, a dangerous figure from an earlier case. Watch an hour packed with action, drama, and surprising twists.

Where to watch Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 7

Episode 7 will air live on NBC and stream the next day on Peacock. A monthly Peacock Premium subscription costs $10.99 or $109.99 per year. The ad-free Premium Plus plan costs $16.99 per month or $169.99 per year. Students and Apple TV users may get discounts or bundle deals.

What to expect from Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 7

Episode 7, “Impulse Control,” brings back Raymond Bell, the dangerous figure first seen in Episode 4, “Root Cause.” Voight believes Bell is getting more violent, and the Intelligence Unit must act quickly to stop him. A violent break-in pulls the team back into this case, raising the tension and danger.

The episode also hints at connections to Voight’s past, including a mysterious photo of him as a child found in his car. Fans can expect key moments for Eva Imani, who has played a big role in recent episodes, and surprises from Torres, Burgess, and Ruzek as they work together. With suspense, action, and emotional moments, “Impulse Control” promises an exciting hour for Chicago P.D. viewers.

A brief recap of episode 6 before Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 7 arrives

In episode 6, “Send Me,” Torres faced a life-or-death situation when a simple favor for Platt turned dangerous. After a crash involving a corrections officer’s van, Torres discovered that Odell Morgan, serving a life sentence for a crime he did not commit, needed his help to prove his innocence. Even though Odell held him at gunpoint, Torres decided to help, trusting in second chances.

The investigation uncovered the truth about Simone’s death and the lies that sent Odell to prison. Torres tracked down the key witness, Carter, and forced him to confess, exposing a deadly conspiracy. Odell later died from his injuries, but the case revealed betrayal and corruption, showing the team the dangers around them. Fans can now expect new twists in episode 7 as Chicago P.D. continues to solve complex crimes.

Fans can watch the new episodes of Chicago P.D. season 13 on NBC and Peacock.