Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 6: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Hank (Image via Instagram / nbconechicago)

The new episode of Chicago P.D. season 13, episode 6, called "Send Me," will air on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, on NBC at 10 PM Eastern Time (9 PM Central Time). This episode focuses on Detective Dante Torres. A simple task he was doing becomes chaotic when he gets caught up in a dangerous secret plan. This challenge will test his gut feelings, his strength, and his slipping faith.

Before this, the Intelligence Unit had been working on some of their most difficult cases this season, dealing with backstabbing, sadness, and the continuous effort to keep Chicago safe. Detective Atwater was moved to the Violence Reduction Initiative. This new job pulled him away from the Intelligence team and made him question what his role should be.

As problems increased throughout the city, Atwater ran into Tasha Fox, an old friend from the police academy who was planning to move to Miami. A normal patrol quickly became dangerous when a bomb exploded downtown. This event pulled Atwater into a serious case that forced him to confront his own history and his obligation to protect the city.

Chicago P.D. season 13, episode 6, titled “Send Me”, airs on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at 10 PM ET / 9c on NBC. In this episode, Detective Dante Torres goes on a routine errand that turns dangerous and pulls him into a serious conspiracy. Fans can expect an exciting and emotional hour with plenty of action and surprises.

Where to watch Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 6

You can watch Chicago P.D. season 13, episode 6 live on NBC or stream it the next day on Peacock. The Peacock Premium plan costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year. The ad-free Premium Plus plan costs $16.99 per month or $169.99 per year. Peacock also has student discounts and bundle deals with Apple TV, making it easy to keep up with all One Chicago shows.

What to expect from Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 6

Episode 6 brings another tense and emotional story focused on Dante Torres, who once again ends up in danger. After a man desperate to prove his innocence ambushes him, Torres becomes both a hostage and an investigator. The promo shows a dramatic car crash, a tense standoff, and moments that remind viewers of Atwater’s past hostage case.

Still dealing with guilt and inner struggles, Torres tries to stay calm while figuring out what drives his captor. The episode also looks deeper into his mindset, showing how his pain and loss of faith affect his choices. Chad L. Coleman from The Wire and The Walking Dead plays the man holding Torres captive, adding strong emotion to the story.

With little help and a tough moral battle ahead, “Send Me” could change everything for Torres, by either helping him heal or sending him further into darkness.

A brief recap of episode 5 before Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 6 arrives

In episode 5, titled “Miami,” the Intelligence Unit faced chaos after a bomb exploded in downtown Chicago. Detective Atwater, who was temporarily back in uniform, found himself in the middle of the crisis with his old academy friend Tasha Fox. Their patrol turned tragic when a nail-filled bomb hit a real estate firm, killing several people and injuring many others.

The team soon discovered the bomber was Chris Lubiak, a former chemical engineering student angry at the wealthy and the system. With help from his friend Ben, he recorded extremist videos before carrying out the attack.

Atwater and Tasha tracked him to an old building, where a tense confrontation ended with Lubiak’s death. After the case closed, Atwater and Tasha shared an emotional goodbye before she left for a new start in Miami.

