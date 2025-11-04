Holiday Baking Championship season 12 episode 1 recap: The teams get into the first battle of elimination

Holiday Baking Championship (Image via Food Network)

Holiday Baking Championship season 12 has already premiered on November 3 exclusively on Food Network, Monday nights at 8|7. The baking competition has introduced a new rule this year, as these bakers will be divided into two groups: Team Naughty versus Team Nice. There are going to be eight episodes in total in season 12 that are going to air weekly, leading up to the finale on Monday, Dec. 22.

Duff Goldman, Nancy Fuller and Kardea Brown are back on the judges' panel and show host Jesse Palmer will be returning as well. The winner will take home the cash prize of $25,000 and will also get to feature in the Food Network magazine. As host Jesse Palmer said in the newly released trailer,

“Join us in the Christmas village where naughty meets nice, in the most exciting season ever.”

Holiday Baking Championship season 12 episode 1 recap: Both teams face tough competition

In the first episode, both teams were divided into two groups with six members each. Host Jesse explained the first challenge of the season, where Team Nice would be baking some warm and toasty desserts, while Team Naughty was given the task of making chill and frosty desserts.

There was an advantage in the form of the Main Heat Challenges that would help the entire team. Jean Carlos served the judges a spiced apple caramel cake, which surely impressed Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman, and Kardea Brown, as they all loved the warm and toasty flavours of the dish. Although Team Nice starts on a stronger note, they face some issues as they go along.

Daniel made a berry mint and tequila cream pie, but it left the judges disappointed as they were unable to taste any tequila. Gia’s coconut chocolate mint cake was also a "miss with dense frosting and a dry cake."

Things took a great turn for team Nice after Chase served up his brown butter coconut chess pie, as it impressed the judges with Nancy announcing that it is the "best crust she’s tasted in the history of the show." At the end of the first episode, the judges reveal that Gia and Tarek are in the bottom two. However, it is Gia who went home after she struggled in both rounds of the competition.

What did Team Naughty serve in front of the judges?

Team Naughty had somewhat of a rough start as Nico’s chestnut sablé with frangipane gave the judges a bit of a toothache due to its overwhelming sweetness. However, Ashleigh managed to turn things around for the team right after her triple citrus tart impressed the judges as they praised its perfect zest and curd.

After both teams served their dishes, judges picked Jean Carlos’ dish as the best from Team Nice and Ashleigh’s dish was picked as the best one from Team Naughty. However, there can only be one winner, and it was Ashleigh from Team Naughty.

