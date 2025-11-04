Squid Game: The Challenge: How to apply for the next season

Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge is now accepting applications for its next season, allowing individuals to compete in the series, according to information published by Netflix and Studio Lambert.

Candidates must meet specific requirements and submit personal details, photographs, and a video through the official casting website, as reported by the casting team.

Eligible applicants must be at least 21 years old, hold a valid passport, and be available for up to three weeks of filming.

Current or former employees of Netflix, ITV Studios, or All3 Media, or their immediate relatives, are not eligible to apply, according to the Netflix casting site.

Requirements and process for joining Squid Game: The Challenge's next season

Eligibility requirements

Applicants must meet several eligibility conditions to participate in Squid Game: The Challenge.

Requirements such as a minimum age of 21, having a valid passport, and being able to travel legally to shooting locations are mentioned by Netflix.

Studio Lambert says that the shooting locations may also be the UK and the US. Applicants' presence is required for up to three weeks of filming, but this time can be changed by the production team.

It is also stated that people who work for Netflix, ITV Studios, or All3 Media, and their close family members, are not allowed to apply, as per the casting ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌website

Applicants must also provide recent photographs and a short video introducing themselves to be considered for casting.

Application materials

As​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ part of the casting process, the prospective candidates need to provide certain materials, among which are two recent photographs; one should be a headshot and the other a full-length photo. These pictures have to be in JPG, PNG, or GIF formats. This is a part of the instructions given by Netflix.

Moreover, applicants will be required to submit a short video of one minute in which they give a brief introduction of themselves, state the reason for their participation, give an idea of their strategy, and explain how they would spend the $4.56 million if they were to win. This information was provided by Studio ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Lambert.

The video must be recorded in landscape mode, with adequate lighting, no filters, and should not exceed one minute.

Additional optional photos may also be submitted. Registration on the casting site requires creating an account and agreeing to the Terms of Use and Privacy Statement, which is outlined on Netflix’s casting page.

Selection process and prize

Netflix​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ and Studio Lambert report that cast members are chosen after the review of the application materials that the candidates submitted. The casting team looks at videos and pictures to decide if the person is eligible and suitable.

About 81,000 people tried to get on the show for season 1; only 456 spots were available. So, less than one percent of those who wanted to participate were selected, Netflix states.

The program confines the competition to 456 players who take part in challenges derived from the TV show. The $4.56 million prize goes to the overall winner ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌only.

Other participants leave without a monetary reward. Season 1 winner Mai Whelan confirmed that her prize was paid after the season concluded, following contract terms reported by Netflix.

Applicants requiring assistance or alternative formats for the application process can contact the casting team at Studio Lambert via the provided email addresses.

Support is also available for accessibility requirements and reasonable adjustments, as noted on Netflix’s casting website.

Squid​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Game: The Challenge's next season will have the same competition format as the previous seasons, and people who fulfill the criteria and go through the application process will be shortlisted for the final selection, as per the statements of Netflix and Studio ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Lambert.

