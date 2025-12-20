Is there going to Last Samurai Standing season 2? Renewal status and more

Last Samurai Standing (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Netflix has greenlit Last Samurai Standing season 2 after the Japanese period-action series became a global streaming hit since its debut. The 6-episode first season dropped on the streaming platform on November 13 and quickly jumped the ranks.

It became the No.1 non-English show on Netflix's Global Top 10 and ranked in the Top 10 from 88 countries worldwide. The battle royale epic also topped the charts for four consecutive weeks in Japan. Critics on Rotten Tomatoes also gave it a 100% score and 85% from the general audience.

Last Samurai Standing also became the first all-Japanese production to get a nomination in the best foreign language series category at the Critics' Choice Awards. So it's not surprising that Netflix ordered another season of Last Samurai Standing after the show's significant milestones in its first season.

Lead actor and producer Junichi Okada also confirmed the show's renewal in a statement shared by Netflix on December 19. He said:

"I'm pleased to see that Last Samurai Standing has reached global audiences and has been confirmed for a second season. I'm excited to get back into this wild world and once again charge into battle with the production team."

Okada plays Shujiro Saga in the series. He's a warrior participating in a dangerous battle royale in Kyoto to support his ailing wife and child.

Last Samurai Standing will be "even bigger and better," says series director Michihito Fujii

Netflix has just confirmed that Last Samurai Standing season 2 is on the go, but there are still very few, if any, details about what's going to be in the second season. But director Michihito Fujii teases a much bigger and better season coming for the show and its audiences worldwide.

In a statement shared following the season 2 confirmation from Netflix, Fujii said that he was "honored" that the show has been renewed for a second season. He also mentioned feeling the "chills" thinking about the exciting days ahead as they work on the second season. Fujii further teased:

"There's no doubt that season 2 will be even bigger and better than the first, so I'm going to hold on to my seat and give it my best. I hope everyone will keep their eyes peeled for what we have in store!"

Lead actor Junichi Okada also shared in his statement via Netflix that the next season will be "even more energetic and action-packed." He also shared some teasers about a second season before the first one even dropped.

He told Hollywood Reporter that they are going to introduce the spiritual ritual called kagura dance in the first season. And they could introduce more supernatural elements and divine power in the second season.

Fujii also told ScreenRant back in November, before the show's premiere, that he's looking to make two or three seasons of Last Samurai Standing. He said:

"Two or three seasons... I like to do as much as possible. If we could conclude the whole story with another season, I think that's our mission."

However, he also touched on the frequent problem with Netflix and other streaming services. He said that it can sometimes take two to three years of waiting between seasons, which he said can sometimes kill the show's momentum.

Netflix has yet to reveal the production strategy date or the release window for Last Samurai Standing season 2.