Who owns Gold's Gym LA? Internet calls for boycott as singer Tish Hyman gets banned over objecting to a trans woman entering women’s restroom

Singer Tish Hyman's video of protesting at Gold's Gym in LA over a trans woman entering the women's restroom is going viral. The video, uploaded to X on Monday (November 3), showed Hyman telling others at the gym that she was being kicked out for complaining about the "man" being in the women's restroom.

Last month, Texas-based Eōs Fitness bought 23 Gold's Gym locations in Southern California, including the one where the viral incident occurred.

In another video, as per TMZ, Tish shared that she was naked in the locker room when she noticed the person standing near her, staring. She added that when she asked "him" why "he" was there, the trans woman said that "he" had the right to use a women's bathroom.

Tish Hyman said that other women then entered the restroom, agreed with her sentiment, and tried to settle the commotion. When Tish complained at the Gold's Gym, the staff allegedly said that they could not help her beyond filing a report.

The singer stated that she was not being transphobic or homophobic, as she is a lesbian herself. Hyman said that transgender people supposedly not caring about how women feel made her uncomfortable. She asked what the "cut off" is when it comes to trans women being in women's bathrooms.

Tish ended her video saying that she felt strongly about this matter because, as a woman, she had experienced men sexually harassing her in the past, and that transgender individuals should not be in a bathroom where women would be naked. Hyman then suggested that if trans women want to "be safe" and "feel good," they can use a separate trans restroom instead.

The incident sparked a lot of reactions. X user @unhealthytruth later uploaded a video saying she canceled her membership at Gold's Gym because the gym "always sides" with the "men who pretend to dress up like women" and inside their restrooms. She pointed out other gyms that allegedly allowed similar incidents to happen, and told netizens to support local gyms instead.

As the videos circulated on social media, netizens called out the gym chain, saying they would cancel their memberships over Gold's Gym's lack of action.

"What the HELL is wrong with Gold's Gym? They let MEN in the women's changing room, where women are naked? BOYCOTT GOLD'S GYM every women, until Gold's Gym gives women protection," one netizen noted.

"I ban any establishment that allows men into my ladies room. I don't understand the inclusion effort which caters to 2% while alienating 98%! And then the 98% are told to shut the F up and deal with it. They get a voice but nobody else does," one netizen wrote.

Tish Hyman shared an update on the Gold's Gym incident

The singer uploaded another video in which she was seen confronting the aforementioned trans woman with some other people. A man argued with the person as Tish asked him to confirm on camera if he said women liked to see men's private parts.

The trans woman ignored the remark as the gym's staff approached to separate them. Then he walked back into the women's restroom. In her recent videos, uploaded on November 3, Hyman said that the past few days have been tough for her, and she cried hard.

Tish also claimed that Gold's Gym called her to inform her that her membership had been canceled. However, they let her work out one last time. The singer said that on her last day, she was in the locker room naked when a trans woman entered again.

They asked her if she was okay, and Tish said that she was traumatized by recent incidents. Hyman then asked if the trans woman could leave, and he refused. Then the gym staff interfered.

Gold's Gym LA has not released any statement regarding the incident. Meanwhile, Tish Hyman has started a petition urging lawmakers to protect women-only spaces. So far, over 1500 people have signed the petition. Stay tuned for more updates.