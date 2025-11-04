How to watch 9-1-1: Nashville online? Streaming options explained

9-1-1: Nashville streams on Hulu, fuboTV and other platforms [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Image © ABC]

The latest 9-1-1 spinoff, 9-1-1: Nashville, premiered on October 9, 2025, on ABC. Just like the parent series, the spinoff follows a team of first responders including paramedics, fire fighters and cops. The storyline of 9-1-1: Nashville is set in the Nashville area of Tennessee and shows the emergency situations handled by the captain, Don Hart, as he navigates familial problems.

The show airs on ABC in the US and is available for streaming the next day on Hulu. Canadian viewers can watch it on CTV or stream on Crave or Disney+. The downloaded version is also available to buy on Apple TV, Fandango At Home, Amazon Video, and more.

9-1-1: Nashville has aired four episodes as of writing this article. It stars Chris O’Donnell playing Captain Don Hart, with Jessica Capshaw playing his wife, Blythe. Singer-actor, LeAnn Rimes, plays Don’s former girlfriend and mother of his second son. Michael Provost and Hunter McVey play Don’s two sons. The cast also has Juani Feliz, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Hailey Kilgore, and Tim Matheson.

9-1-1: Nashville: Online watching options

As mentioned before, the official network, ABC, is airing the 2nd spinoff of the franchise, same as the original series. The episodes are made available for streaming the next day to the official airing date. ABC’s official streaming partner for 9-1-1: Nashville is Hulu. Here’s a look at all the streaming options for the series.

Hulu is available through subscriptions starting with plans of $12.99 per month. One can opt for bundle subscriptions. Hulu also ties up with other streaming platforms for geo-location-based contracts. As such, viewers in Canada may stream the series on Disney+ via Hulu. Canadian viewers may also stream the series via Crave.

Another subscription service to stream 9-1-1: Nashville is fuboTV. However, Spectrum On Demand may offer viewers a free streaming option. As always, viewers in geo-location blocked nations or travelling away from their home locations can opt to get connected through a VPN service to stream the series.

Interested viewers can also purchase the series on demand. The platforms offering on-demand purchase for 9-1-1: Nashville are Apple TV, Amazon Video and Fandango At Home. While one can buy episodes or seasons on Amazon, Fandango may offer sale per episode.

9-1-1: Nashville: A brief look at the story so far

The premiere episode introduced Captain Don Hart, who runs Station 113 in Nashville with his son Ryan. They ran into Blue, who Ryan discovered was his half-brother. Don offered Blue a position in his station. The episode also introduced Blue’s mother, Don’s ex-girlfriend, who intended to take revenge on Don. She also planned to extort money from the captain for her surgery.

Episode 2, titled Hell and High Water, gave a glimpse of Ryan’s disturbed marriage. At the same time, he tried to accept the new relationship with Blue, as the latter tried to bond with his father. In the backdrop of a tornado that wrecked the town, the responders on Station 113 saved many lives including that of a birthing mother and her newborn.

The next episode highlighted Captain Hart’s condition as he recovered after being struck by a lightning. While Don recovered, the dynamics around him changed. On one hand, his two sons were relieved to find their father-cum-captain back as the leader. On the other hand, the two mothers, Blythe and Dixie, had a bitter fight.

The fourth episode of 9-1-1: Nashville played out the relationship dynamics around Blue. On one hand, Blythe looked into Blue’s past crimes, while, on the other hand, the captain invited Blue to a family dinner. When the latter discovered a picture book of his childhood, he realized that his father knew about him but never reached out.

More drama will surround the Hart family and Station 113 in the upcoming episodes of 9-1-1: Nashville airing on ABC every Thursday.