When was Isabelle Tate diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease? Health struggles explored as 911 star passes away

9-1-1: Nashville actress Isabelle Tate (Image via Instagram/@izzy.tate)

Actress Isabelle Tate, who appeared in the pilot episode of 9-1-1: Nashville, has passed away at the young age of 23. Tate, who died on October 19, had been suffering from Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

Isabelle Tate, a Nashville native, was diagnosed with the Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) disease at the age of 13.

In particular, CMT impacted the young actress’ leg muscles. In a rare insight into her struggle with the disease, Tate took to social media in 2022 and wrote,

“I don't usually get vulnerable on this app, but I feel like this is something I have to share that's been going on in my life. When I was 13, I got diagnosed with a progressive neuromuscular disease that weakens my leg muscles over time. When I was first diagnosed, I couldn't fully understand what it was or grasp what it could be. Over the years, I was going on with my life and would notice little things get more difficult for me, but not so much where it stood out to me significantly.”

Isabelle Tate opened up about her struggles with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease

Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease is a neurological disorder, which impacts a patient’s muscles over time. According to Cleveland Clinic, CMT effects the nerves inside a person’s body apart from those in the spinal chord and the brain.

It is a genetic disorder, and as such, there are no steps which can be taken to prevent it.

Cleveland Clinic states that CMT is manifested in motor symptoms and sensory symptoms. Motor symptoms of CMT include weakness of muscles, and paralysis, in addition to a patient frequently falling over due to gait issues.

CMT also leads to sensory symptoms such as numbness, tingling, chronic pain and the loss of sight and hearing, as per Cleveland Clinic.

While candidly writing about her experience living with CMT, Isabelle Tate wrote in her social media post, that she needed to use a wheelchair as a result of the disease.

While sharing what her life is like with the disease, the actress wrote,

“Recently, It's really progressed and I've come to terms that if I want to live my life to the fullest I need to use a wheelchair at times. This has been a difficult journey for me because having to accept help and surrender to the progression of this condition has been extremely hard.”

The actress often posted pictures on Instagram with herself in a wheelchair.

While Tate confessed that the disease sometimes broke her “spirit,” she emphasized that she has learnt to focus on the little things in life. She also added,

“I would've never expected something like this to happen to me, as most of us wouldn't. I don't know why these were the cards I was dealt in life, but I can't change it so I'm choosing to embrace it and not let it define me.”

Tate’s untimely and tragic passing was announced by her talent agency. The McCray Agency broke the news of Tate’s death, and wrote on Instagram,

“We are deeply saddened and completely heartbroken to share that Isabelle Tate passed away on October 19th. She was 23. I’ve known Izzy since she was a teenager and she recently returned to acting. She booked the first series she auditioned for, 9-1-1 Nashville. She had a wonderful time.”

An obituary for the actress stated that she earned a Bachelor’s degree in business from Middle Tennessee State University, and loved to volunteer at animal shelters.

Tate’s obituary also drew attention to the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association, and asked mourners to donate to the organization, as per The Hollywood Reporter.