Who is Isabelle Tate? Everything to know as 9-1-1: Nashville fame passes away at 23

Isabelle Tate, a 23-year-old actress from Tennessee, died just weeks after making her television debut on ABC’s 9-1-1: Nashville. Her talent agency, The McCray Agency, confirmed on October 21, 2025, that Tate died on October 19, 2025. She died from a rare form of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a genetic neurological disorder affecting muscle control and strength.

Tate was a Nashville native and a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University. She had recently returned to acting and earned her first major role as Julie in the 9-1-1 spinoff’s pilot episode, which aired earlier this month.

Isabelle Tate’s death and medical condition

Isabelle Tate's Nashville-based talent agency, The McCray Agency, confirmed the news of her death in a statement on Instagram. They revealed that Tate died after battling a rare form of Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) disease. The post said,

"We are deeply saddened and completely heartbroken to share that Isabelle Tate passed away on October 19th. She was 23. I’ve known Izzy since she was a teenager and she recently returned to acting. She booked the first series she auditioned for, 9-1-1 Nashville. She had a wonderful time."

The post continued,

"Special thanks to @fincannonmark @shelbay9 for casting her and @caroline_locorriere for that wonderful encouragement and nudge back to the acting world. Also to Lora Sorrentino for making her set experience a good one. My heart goes out to her wonderful mother @katerinataterealtor, her sister Daniella, family and friends. I was so lucky to know her and she will be greatly missed by so many."

According to People (October 23, 2025), Tate’s family requested privacy as they coped with the "sudden and shocking loss." Her obituary, released by Austin Funeral & Cremation Services, described her as follows,

"Isabelle was full of fire, a fighter, never once making excuses for the fact that she might have a disability relative to others."

Tate had publicly discussed her diagnosis in a December 16, 2022, Instagram post. She wrote,

"This has been a difficult journey for me because having to accept help and surrender to the progression of this condition has been extremely hard. While I was trying to come to terms with this, I really did find that I lost myself in certain ways. I hated that it was not only breaking me down physically, but I was allowing it to also break down my spirit."

She continued,

"I would’ve never expected something like this to happen to me, as most of us wouldn’t. I don’t know why these were the cards I was dealt in life, but I can’t change it so I’m choosing to embrace it and not let it define me."

Tate was remembered by family and colleagues as someone deeply committed to making a positive impact. Her agency described her as a “fighter” who faced her condition with courage and grace, asking that donations in her memory be made to the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association. A funeral service is scheduled for October 24, 2025, in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Tributes from the entertainment industry and fans

Following news of Isabelle Tate’s death, tributes poured in from colleagues, her agency and fans who had seen her debut on 9-1-1: Nashville. Fans flooded social media with messages of condolences, praising Tate’s strength and positivity. One viewer wrote on X,

"Even in her brief appearance, Isabelle had such warmth on screen. Heartbreaking loss of a young talent."

Hunter McVey, who was her co-star in the pilot episode of 9-1-1: Nashville, told People,

"I was terrified, nervous, and after each take we would get to exchange a couple words which were always supportive from her. I got the pleasure of talking with her after the scene and she had such a great energy. You could tell she brought joy to a lot of people."

