‘9-1-1: Nashville’ star Isabelle Tate dies at 23 shortly after first episode release

Isabelle Tate was only 23 | Instagram/@izzy.tate

Isabelle Tate, who played Julie in the pilot episode of ABC’s latest 9-1-1 spinoff, 9.1.1: Nashville, has passed away. Tate’s obituary confirmed that the rising star passed away on October 19, 2025, and described her as full of life:

"Isabelle was full of fire, a fighter, never once making excuses for the fact that she might have a disability relative to others. She was also quite musically inclined, often spending hours writing and recording songs with friends and even publishing a few.”

It continued:

"What she loved the most, though, was spending time with family and friends, always the life of the party. Her sister was her best friend, and her mom was her shining beacon of light."

Tate died of a rare neurological disorder at age 23.

More details on Isabelle Tate, the 9.1.1 actress, who passed away at 23

Before her breakout role on the 9.1.1 franchise, Isabelle Tate graduated from Middle Tennessee State University. She starred in the pilot episode 9.1.1: Nashville alongside LeAnn Rimes and Chris O’ Donnell.

The series aired on October 9, 2025, although filming occurred in June 2025.

A representative of the late actress Kim McCray confirmed to media outlets that she died from a neurological disorder. McCray, founder of the actress’s The McCray agency, stated that Tate had a rare form of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

It was also revealed that Tate "passed away peacefully" and that "the family requests privacy as they deal with this sudden and shocking loss."

TMZ reported that the late actress used a wheelchair. The late actress’s agent also told the news outlet that the disease, which affects the legs, could also affect internal organs like the lungs and heart.

Tate had reportedly given up on her acting dreams until she got the 9-1-1 role, which was her first big booking.

McCray Agency wrote on Instagram;

“I’ve known Izzy since she was a teenager, and she recently returned to acting. She booked the first series she auditioned for, 9-1-1 Nashville. I was so lucky to know her, and she will be greatly missed by so many."

Taye’s funeral will reportedly take place on October 24, 2025.