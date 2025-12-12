What is Sophie Turner hinting at with her cryptic message about “endings and beginnings”?

Sophie Turner attends the 2024 Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards, held in partnership with The Platinum Card by American Express, at Claridge's Hotel on November 5, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar UK)

Sophie Turner has left the internet abuzz, after she posted a pensive and cryptic message about life’s changes which prompted speculation from fans as to what the actress may be referring to.

The Game of Thrones star had shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp message to her Instagram Stories on December 12, and it was about how life is a never-ending series of endings and fresh starts.

The message was about learning to embrace change, recognizing that "every up and down comes at a point in this cycle," and embracing fresh starts with open arms while acknowledging the end of another chapter of life.

It also hinted at the fact that adversity can build resilience for whatever comes next.

"Life, really, is just a series of endings and beginnings. On a loop. Every up and down comes at a point in this cycle. Perhaps embracing the start of something new must be balanced with accepting the reality of something coming to an end," the screenshot of the WhatsApp message read.

Sophie Turner Shares Cryptic Message About the "Endings and Beginnings" of Life https://t.co/ZpN5YUrCXy — E! News (@enews) December 12, 2025

Her message arrives at a time when it seems like Turner herself may be ushering in a new stage of her life. Recent reports reveal she is dating Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, who recently split from Dakota Johnson.

Sophie Turner and Chris Martin have been quietly dating for a while now. Multiple sources are confirming that the Game of Thrones actress’s romance with the singer is her most public since her divorce.

Before this, Turner was briefly seeing British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson.

A look into Sophie Turner's split from Joe Jonas and her other recent endeavors

Turner is also adjusting to dramatic shifts over the past two years, including splitting from Joe Jonas and becoming a mom twice.

The pair announced their divorce in 2023 after four years of marriage and a furious custody battle which was eventually settled.

In spite of the rough patch, Turner and Jonas have since made it clear that they are committed to co-parenting together. Turner described Jonas as “the best baby daddy” in a 2024 British Vogue interview, and Jonas expressed similar feelings.

"I have a beautiful coparenting relationship that I'm really grateful for... Having an incredible mom, Sophie, for those girls is like a dream come true," Joe, shared on Jay Shetty's On Purpose Live Tour.

Coldplay's Chris Martin and Sophie Turner are dating, @UsWeekly reports. pic.twitter.com/kGjSviIrqI — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 4, 2025

The actress has also been quietly piecing her life back together since the divorce as she leaned on friends, including a much-publicized night out with Taylor Swift soon after her split.

She also has addressed the emotional aspect of their split, especially with regard to her children.

This context makes Sophie Turner's cryptic message seem less like a hint at some juicy news, and more of an abstract consideration of everything that’s gone down in her life lately.