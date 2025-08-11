"There's this crazy thing called shared custody" - Sophie Turner sets the record straight after trolls question her motherhood

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Sophie Turner found herself embroiled in some online drama but was quick to respond with her wisdom, shutting down any rumors that portrayed her as a bad mother. She shares two daughters with ex-husband Joe Jonas, named Willa, who is four, and Delphine, who is currently two years old.

Recently, she was seen attending an Oasis concert and even shared images from the same on her official account. However, some commenters were quick to take a jab at her parenting skills, assuming she had just left her two little girls at home alone.

A user wrote that she must have "forgotten that she has two kids." However, Sophie did not let it pass and, within a few hours, replied to the very same comment. She wrote,

"Ah I’m so sorry sometimes I forget some people can’t think for themselves. So…Get this…There’s this crazy thing called shared custody. Maybe, just maybe, they were with their dad that day.”

Joe Jonas, the father of her two kids, shares custody with Sophie Turner. It was in the headlines in 2023 when the reports said they had come to a mutual agreement over the same.

What did Joe Jonas say about Sophie Turner and their kids together?

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are currently co-parenting their kids together and have an agreement to have them over with both of them. Joe has opened up in the past about Sophie Turner and their daughters on the Jay Shetty podcast called On Purpose Live Tour, this May 2025. He said,

"I think what values I want for them are to be open-minded and have a big heart, be able to walk into any room and feel confidence, and know that they can do literally anything they want. I have a beautiful coparenting relationship that I'm really grateful for. Having an incredible mom, Sophie, for those girls is like a dream come true.”

Even though it seems from the outside that everything is going well now, Sophie has expressed her disappointment over their entire situation with the kids during the divorce proceedings.

While talking to British Vogue, she told how unhappy she is with the way everything has been playing out when it comes to her children. Calling her daughters "the victim" in the entire situation, Sophie Turner said that she and Joe Jonas are doing their best to be there for them. Even though the proceedings were a hectic affair, Sophie claimed that Joe is a "great father" to the kids.

