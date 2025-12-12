Are Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson hinting at a joint tour after their ‘Song Sung Blue’ moment?

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson attend the "Song Sung Blue" premiere at Zoo Palast on November 19, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson are sparking rumors that they could be working on a musical collaboration away from the big screen after a series of energetic duet performances for their new movie, Song Sung Blue.

The duo, who appear as Milwaukee husband and wife, Mike and Claire Sardina, in a Neil Diamond tribute act, have since taken their on-screen musical chemistry to various public events, which has led to talk of a possible tour.

At the movie’s premiere in New York City on December 11, Jackman posed the option of hitting the road together to Hudson as a joke. “We’re signed,” Jackman joked to PEOPLE that the two of them had already committed to a tour.

"I've got the papers inside. And we're not starting the screening until you've signed it... I wanted 15 years and she's negotiating me down to 12," Hugh Jackman added.

An ordinary couple. An extraordinary dream.



Watch the new trailer for SONG SUNG BLUE, starring Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson. Only in theaters this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/YTpz6hHUXw — Song Sung Blue (@songsungbluemov) November 4, 2025

Hudson replied stating that she would join him “under coercion.” As the playful tone persisted and kept fans guessing whether their banter was mere promotional fun or something more intentional.

Their chemistry has been palpable throughout the film’s promotional campaign.

Hudson stunned the audience in October when she took to the stage with Jackman during one of his last From New York, With Love shows at Radio City Music Hall.

They played Neil Diamond classics “Cherry, Cherry” and “Sweet Caroline”, with crowd pleasing results.

They also provided a spontaneous duet after The Gotham Awards, in which they were presented with a Musical Tribute award.

A look into Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson's relationship with musicals and their recent project

Music has always been a part of Jackman’s career and legacy, he is celebrated for his roles in Les Misérables and The Greatest Showman and stage production turns including The Music Man and The Boy from Oz.

Meanwhile, Hudson established her own music career in 2024 with the release of debut album Glorious and has performed at notable venues and festivals including The Roxy at Los Angeles and BottleRock Napa Valley.

Considering their combined resume, the notion of a joint tour, joking or not, now feels shockingly realistic.

Their relationship with Mr. Diamond’s music extends beyond the set. Diamond also received a recent visit from the actors at his home and was treated to an intimate performance.

For Jackman, the moment was surreal, and he stated that if Diamond asks you to do karaoke, “100% you say yes.”

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson receive the Gotham Musical Tribute Award for their outstanding musical performances in SONG SUNG BLUE! 🏆✨ #TheGothams2025 pic.twitter.com/LYt5pr0VuJ — Song Sung Blue (@songsungbluemov) December 2, 2025

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson's performances also connect straight into the film’s soundtrack, which includes their duet of “Sweet Caroline.”

Recorded in Memphis, where Diamond tracked the original, their version was arranged as a shared-vocal unit, adding depth without sacrificing any of the classic hit sensibilities.

Early reviews for Song Sung Blue have been kind to the duo, with The Hollywood Reporter describing their on-screen dynamic as "ideally paired" and singling out Hudson for particularly notable work.

As the film nears its December 25 release date, interest in their off-screen musical chemistry continues to draw attention.