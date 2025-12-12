YouTube introduces PYUSD payout option for U.S. creators through PayPal (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

YouTube is expanding its payment options for U.S. creators by allowing payouts in PayPal's PYUSD stablecoin through the platform's existing PayPal payout system. Before, creators could receive PYUSD payments on a limited basis; now, most can tap into it. Instead of bank transfers or checks, folks might pick this digital dollar path. It's rolling out across the board, giving more freedom on how cash comes in.

YouTube's letting U.S. creators get paid in PYUSD using PayPal, showing how more platforms are adding stablecoins. May Zabaneh - PayPal's head of crypto - said this setup means YouTube doesn't have to handle actual crypto behind the scenes.

Instead, it uses PayPal's existing payment system so artists can pick PYUSD right inside their YouTube Studio settings. From there, money earned through ads, fan memberships, or Super Chats shows up straight into PYUSD, as reported by HODL FM.

These transfers happen fast within PayPal's own network, putting cash in hand quickly. Once received, users might keep it, pay bills, or swap it for regular dollars either in PayPal or move it over to Venmo. A Google representative confirmed the rollout, yet didn't detail how or when it might go global. Experts believe this signals wider acceptance of crypto, bringing stablecoins into a massive online creator space.

YouTube lets U.S. creators get paid in PYUSD via PayPal for faster, smoother transfers

This step comes after PayPal already brought PYUSD to smaller shops, showing how steady coins are creeping into everyday money use. Big companies usually wait until new payment methods run smoothly before jumping in; now, thanks to PayPal's backend, both creators and apps gain speed and flexibility from crypto-like systems while keeping rules unchanged.

This is a shift aiming for quicker, more seamless money moves than old-school banking. Where standard withdrawals might drag on for days - and hit global creators with added charges - PYUSD jumps through PayPal's network in seconds, simplifying how people get their earnings.

Jakob Kronbichler, head and co-creator at Clearpool, said giants such as YouTube usually embrace fresh payment tools once they're proven smooth and dependable; he pointed out that PayPal's stablecoin setup lets both makers and services tap into blockchain payouts minus legal snags or storage worries. In his words (via HODL FM):

"Big Tech like YouTube only adopts new payment rails when they're operationally mature and low-friction... access the benefits of on-chain settlement without introducing new custody or compliance challenges."

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!