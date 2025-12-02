What happened to Lilly Gaddis' YouTube channel? Streamer accused of racism claims she lost her "sole form of income"

Lilly Gaddis said that she has started a new YouTube channel (Image via Getty)

Lilly Gaddis is trending after revealing that she is no longer earning money from YouTube. The online personality addressed the details in a video shared through her channel on Sunday, November 30.

The latest news arrived a few weeks after Gaddis received heavy criticism for a TikTok video. The clip featured her in a Halloween outfit with dark skin makeup. Netizens considered the entire appearance inappropriate. Online users alleged it was racist, according to the International Business Times UK.

In the new video, Lilly Gaddis stated that YouTube was the only source from which she had been able to earn over the years.



“I have officially been demonetized on YouTube, which was my sole form of income," she said. "Aside from a few tiny little outlets here and there, YouTube was my main money maker. And I’m not, I’m kind of stupid. I don’t have a five year plan. I don’t plan ahead. I live in the moment.”









Gaddis mentioned that she openly shares her opinions on various topics, which means she cannot censor certain things. She added:



“It’s just impossible. I really tried. I really tried my best. Believe it or not, what you saw on YouTube was vanilla me. I was like the vanilla of the vanilla. And I tried my best, but they want to keep a real down. Okay? Okay. And that’s what they’re doing.”



The video has garnered over 178,000 views. But as of this writing, YouTube has not responded to the claims made by Gaddis.

Lilly Gaddis reveals that she is creating videos without earning anything: New channel and more explained







The TikTok star initially addressed the “cancellation cycle” of YouTube. She alleged that the platform attempts to defame people and deprive them of all funding resources, including the demonetization of a channel, so that content creators cannot earn anything.

Lilly Gaddis said that her channel was demonetized last week. She said that she did not reveal anything because she was working to “appeal the process” and continued:



“So now I’m just making videos for free and I have the electricity bill for all the billions of lights that’s in here. I have to pay for the equipment.”



Lilly Gaddis stated that the people creating the thumbnails need to be paid, and there are other bills at the same time. Gaddis referred to the ongoing issues by saying that even if she is banned from the platform, the truth will come out anyway.

Gaddis said that many podcasters have experienced a similar situation. Gaddis stated that people like her are just trying to speak the truth, but they are being “attacked” for the same reason on various occasions.



“I will always be a pro-white voice. I will always be a pro-white activist," Gaddis said. "You know where I stand on that. I have started a new channel. It’s called Club Gaddis over on YouTube as well. So, if you want to go support me, go follow that channel as well because I don’t, really, genuinely, don’t know how much longer this channel is going to be up."



Lilly’s original channel was launched earlier this year and has already accumulated millions of views with its short videos. Notably, Club Gatis is already active now on YouTube with around 16,000 subscribers. Two videos have been shared so far, and another one is premiering on Wednesday, December 3.