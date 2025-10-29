Who is Physical: Asia star Amotti? Everything to know about the former South Korean crossFitter

Kim Jae‑hong (Image via Instagram @amottivation)

Meet Amotti, whose real name is Kim Jae‑hong, the South Korean CrossFit athlete who just snagged the top spot on Physical: 100 Season 2.

When the show began, many contestants already knew who Amotti was.

He’s a famous CrossFit YouTuber with a big fan base.

He started doing CrossFit after completing his military service. Soon after, he began competing seriously.

On the international CrossFit leaderboard, he once ranked 24th in the Asian men’s division in 2018 and 727th worldwide in 2020.

The year before participating in Physical: 100, he took part in a bodybuilding competition named Show Me Your Body.

After nine harsh episodes of Physical: 100, loaded with sweat, grit and unadulterated strength, Amotti was the one to beat the other 99 competitors and take the title.

From the very first episode, he stood out.

The competition began with a 100-person field of Olympic athletes, bodybuilders, fitness trainers and everyday fitness enthusiasts.

In the finale, the four finalists included Amotti, rugby player Andre Jin, returning season 1 contestant Hong Beom‑seok, and actor Justin Harvey.

To win, they faced three grueling rounds: one involved holding their own body-torso busts high for as long as possible, another “Infinite Squats” with up to 250 pounds added, and a final pole-push duel.

Amotti clinched victory by beating Hong Beom-seok in that final push.

This win nets him roughly 300 million (about US $220,000) prize money.

Before he stepped into the limelight of the show, Amotti was already making waves: a CrossFit YouTuber with over 304,000 subscribers and a former competitive athlete ranked among South Korea’s top men’s division in CrossFit in 2020.

More about Amotti: His Background, injury, friends & YouTube

Amotti’s success didn’t arrive overnight

Born Kim Jae-hong, he began CrossFit after completing South Korea’s mandatory military service.

He gave it his all and in 2020, he went up the ladder and got the 6th position in the men’s division in South Korea.

However, in January 2021, the worst scare of his life happened.

On his way to the gym on his scooter, a car door opened and his ankle got trapped.

The operation lasted for 10 hours and the doctors went as far as to say he would never be able to walk again, much less train.

Instead of surrendering, Amotti turned that year and more of recovery into an opportunity to build his body and mind up.

He says the near-death of his fitness dream woke him up and made his win even sweeter.

He also hangs out at the gym Sweat On Seoul, sharing posts with fellow reality stars, fitness athletes and models.

His network includes season 1 semi-finalist Yun Sung‑bin, who gave him advice ahead of the show:

“Get rest when you can. Don’t hurt yourself.”

According to reports, he shares prize-money with his competitors and bought equipment for his friends after he won.

Amotti is no longer single and thus he has talked about his relationship status.

Based on what his fans have witnessed, he and his girlfriend have either already tied the knot or are soon to be married.

The girl has put some wedding-like pictures on her Instagram and even included them in her Highlights.

The pair maintains their privacy, but Amotti's love comments on her Instagram posts is a sign of their strong relationship.

This entire situation indicates that Amotti is not just a one-time winner of the show.

He has built his brand on resistance, regularity, community, and being sincere about the failures and now he has the gold medal to prove it.

Stay tuned for more updates.