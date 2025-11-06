Every Physical: 100 spin-off announced so far, details explored

A still from Physical: Asia (Image via Instagram/@netflixkr)

The South Korean reality show Physical:100’s popularity has paved the way for more international spinoffs. It has now joined the league of Netflix’s other reality shows such as Love is Blind, Nailed It! whose popularity has given way to their eventual spinoffs.

Physical:100, known for its grueling fitness challenges, has aired two seasons since 2023.

In the show, 100 men and women, who are known for their physical strength and are noted names from various sports, compete each other to be a winner. These contestants are put through various extreme physical challenges that test their perseverance and stamina.

The winner gets the glory along with cash prize of 300 million Korean won.

Both previous seasons of the show were won by CrossFit athletes Woo Jin-yong and Amotti.

The success of Physical:100 was stupendous. The show rose to top 10 in more than 80 countries.

It was also praised for breaking the stereotypes by putting male and female athletes against each other.

This success has inspired many spin-offs of the show. Along with Physical: Asia, which is already airing, here is a look at all the spin-offs that have been announced by Netflix so far.

Physical:100 - All about the spin-offs that are already announced







Physical: Asia

The first spin off to come from Physical:100 is Physical:Asia.

In the show, renowned athletes from eight countries compete for the title.

These participating countries in Physical: Asia are South Korea, Japan, Mongolia, Thailand, Indonesia, Turkey, the Philippines, and Australia.

Each country’s team consists of six athletes and includes names such as Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao, winner of Physical:100 Amotti, Robert “The Reaper” Whittaker, Olympic gold medalist Yun Sung-bin.

Six episodes of the show have already aired on Netflix. The remaining will be telecast on November 11.

Physical 100: Italy

The first country-based spin-off to be announced by Netflix of the hit series is Physical 100: Italy.

The Italian spin-off will feature titans of the sporting world such as rugby player Mirco Bergamasco, diver Tania Cagnotto, motorcycle racer Luis Sal and many more.

As reported by The National on November 3, 2025, Netflix shared that the casting for the upcoming fitness reality show has been extensive.

The makers contacted more than 1000 people and about 187 Zoom auditions were held.

They also revealed that the contestants who are participating in the show range from 22 years to 60 years.

These contestants are chosen from multiple sports - from wrestling to triathlon runners.

The release date for the Italian version of Physical:100 is yet to be announced.

Physical 100: USA

As reported by The National, the application for the US version is open.

The contestant who wants to participate must be over 18 years of age and should be a US resident or be able to travel and reside during the filming of the show.

Netflix stated, as reported by the same publication:



“The US version will raise the bar, bringing together America’s most formidable competitors from across sports, fitness and tactical disciplines in a battle to determine who has the most complete physique.”



The company behind the popular sports competition American Ninja warrior are in charge for the production of the show.

The filming location and other details regarding the spin-off is yet to be announced.

Apart from these, according to Netflix, a European version is also in the pipeline.

Stay tuned for more such updates.