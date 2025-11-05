Who is Team Australia's Dom Tomato in Physical: Asia? Everything to know about the parkour athlete

Dom Tomato with his partner, Jules (Image via Instagram/@julesdoyl)

Dominic Di Tommaso, better known as Dom Tomato, is one of the six players representing Team Australia on Netflix’s hit competition show, Physical: Asia.

He is a 34-year-old parkour athlete and freerunning star who is a member of the “elite Team Farang” of freerunners, which also includes Jason Paul and Pasha Petkuns, as per Red Bull’s official website.

Born on May 14, 1992, Dom started his career in 2007, specializing in freerunning and parkour. Hailing from Sydney, Australia, Dom initially started in ballet, then moved on to figure skating, and ultimately made a living as a full-time garbage man.

It was in 2007 that he changed careers and stepped into the world of sports.

While introducing himself on Physical: Asia, he named himself “the biggest name in parkour and free running worldwide.”

According to Red Bull’s website, Dom trains with Crew42 and joined Team Farang in 2016. He is also a regular at the Red Bull Art of Motion freerunning event series

He is currently part of Team Australia in Physical: Asia, which is being led by Robert Whittaker, as it comprises Alexandra Milne, Eddie Williams, Eloni Vunakece, and Katelin van Zyl.

From figure skating to parkour: Looking into Physical: Asia star Dom Tomato’s career







Dom grew up in Canterbury in the south-western suburbs of Sydney. While growing up learning figure skating, he often worried about not fitting in.

This was not only because of his sporting choices but also because he lacked “social awareness” and “social maturity,” as he mentioned in a 2021 report by The Guardian.



“I was accelerated a grade, so all the people in my year were a year senior to me socially. And because ice skating isn’t very cool, it’s one of those things that definitely ostracized me a bit,” he said.



With the help of a sports psychologist and a disciplined mindset, Dom managed to transition into parkour. Gradually, he found his groove in the sport, particularly enjoying the freedom that came with it.



“There was this free terrain to progress in my own time, which was really refreshing. That’s definitely why it draws a lot of younger teenagers into the sport - being able to do it without having a coach telling you what to do,” he explained.



Dom is now a sponsored athlete with AAPES and in Sydney with Crew42. As per his bio on Farang’s website, Dom enjoys free running as it allows him an outlet for his “passion in movement.”

Unlike other organized sports, parkour did not come with restrictions or guidelines, which is what attracted Dom to the sport.



“It excites me to know that the possibilities are seemingly endless. I’m so happy to be part of the community that advocates support and progression for each and every free runner involved,” he asserted.



He mentioned that he had always been friends with people at Farang. He only joined in 2015, when they were looking for new athletes.

Dom Tomato opens up about his favorite food, place, and more

According to the Physical: Asia star’s bio, his favorite food is his mother’s home-cooked spaghetti bolognese. When asked about his favorite place to visit, Dom named Barcelona, saying there’s no place like home.

While talking about what he did in his free time, he mentioned that if he was not “out jumping and exploring,” he would watch TV, analyzing and learning about the media arts.

Dom also noted that if he ever got the chance to swap lives, he would want to do it with Vin Diesel.



“I would love to work on many of the films he has done, but mainly I want a name that I could make endless puns about… inVINcable, and obvious car-related word play,” he said.



Speaking about his future plans, he hoped he could “be in action” even when older and become a “citizen of the world.”

Dom Tomato’s fiancée and his presence on social media

According to his bio, his “favorite thing in the world” is his “lovely girlfriend.” He said that having someone special in his life motivated him to reach for his dreams and accomplish his goals.

As per his Instagram account (@domtomato), Dom’s girlfriend, Jules Doyl, is now his fiancée.

In a post shared on November 10, 2023, Dom uploaded a picture of himself holding Jules’ hand with a ring on her ring finger and captioned it with, “The biggest leap I’ve ever taken.”

At the time of writing, Dom has over 3.5 million followers on Instagram, with his reels garnering millions of views.

One reel, pinned on his profile, has over 713M views. The Physical: Asia star also runs his own YouTube channel, called DomTomato, where he currently has 423K subscribers.

Dom and his team are leading the competition in Physical: Asia at the end of episode 6. Viewers can stream episodes 1-6 on Netflix while waiting for new episodes to drop on November 11, 2025.

Stay tuned for more updates.