What has Alessandro been up to since the Love Is Blind: Italy Reunion? Details explored

Alessandro Bianchin (Image via Instagram/@alessandro_bianchin)

Since the Love Is Blind: Italy reunion aired on December 22, 2025, Alessandro Bianchin has kept a low but visible presence online, focusing on his relationship with Hyoni and his personal life while largely avoiding the kind of constant reality-TV commentary that some cast members adopt.

In the immediate days after the reunion, he posted a short Instagram Reel on December 22 with the caption “Expectations? Aspettative? #lamoreeciecoitalia #loveisblinditaly #italy #netflix,” a nod to the show’s Italian title and the questions fans had about his and Hyoni’s future.

That post, which received over 1,200 likes, was his only direct social media reference to the reunion itself, and he has not since given a formal interview or long-form update on his life post-show.​

Life after Love Is Blind: Italy

Alessandro and Hyoni confirmed during the Love Is Blind: Italy reunion that they are still together and still married, flashing their wedding rings when asked about their status a year after filming ended.

The reunion showed unseen footage of their legal marriage ceremony and their trip to Egypt, where they visited the pyramids and spent time together in the desert.

In that segment, Hyoni noted that she tends to plan trips in detail, even making a PowerPoint before travel, while Alessandro prefers to go with the flow and be more spontaneous.

They joked about this difference, with Hyoni saying, “We made love in the desert under the stars, it was very nice,” and both laughing as they recalled the experience.​

After Egypt, the couple took a trip to South Korea to meet Hyoni’s parents, a step Alessandro described as important for understanding more of her world and personality.

He admitted that during that visit, he encountered “aspects of her personality” that he could not immediately relate to, but he emphasized that continuing to do things together, even in difficult situations, was what mattered most.

The reunion also touched on a rough patch in their relationship that arose over where to live; Hyoni said she wanted to move in together right away because of pressure from friends and family, while Alessandro “really insisted on waiting” before taking that step.

When their differing views led to “one or two major arguments a day,” Alessandro chose to change his mind and move in with her, recognizing that real love means seeing and accepting each other’s imperfections.​

Social media and public presence

Since the reunion, Alessandro has not flooded his Instagram with a couple of photos or daily updates, but his activity suggests he remains close to Hyoni and focused on their life together.

Before the reunion, he had posted Reels asking fans which reveal they liked best and what they predicted for the finale, using hashtags like #loveisblindItaly and #lamoreecieco, but he has not posted any new Reels or photos since December 22, 2025.

His Instagram remains a mix of personal moments, travel snippets, and occasional references to Love Is Blind: Italy, without the kind of curated, influencer-style content that some reality stars adopt.​

Still off-camera, Alessandro hasn’t shared plans for fresh projects. Following his time on Love Is Blind: Italy, no partnerships have surfaced. Appearances in the spotlight remain absent.

Still off the radar when it comes to spin-offs, reunion tours, or podcasts - no word on big agency deals either. Nothing surfaces about new products tied to his name.

His public persona remains that of someone who participated in the Love Is Blind: Italy experiment, married Hyoni, and then stepped back into a more private life, only occasionally acknowledging the show when it directly relates to his relationship.​

During the Love Is Blind: Italy reunion, Hyoni and Alessandro both stressed that their marriage has required daily work and consistent effort. Hyoni said, “I realized that I can fall blindly in love, but loving someone really starts when you can see things like the other person’s imperfections, when you… You can see the reality when you face difficult situations,” and Alessandro agreed, adding that it is that day after day dedication that makes love grow.

They confirmed they moved houses together, a process Alessandro called “very challenging,” but one they managed by “dismantling” everything and building a new shared space.​

