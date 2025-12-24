Customer Wars 2025: The year’s most viewed confrontations caught on camera

Customer Wars (Image via A&E TV)

Customer Wars is a reality series that spotlights everyday clashes between fed-up shoppers and stretched-thin workers amid rising prices and chaos.

Premiered on November 15, 2022, the series has currently wrapped up with its season 7 finale, which premiered on A&E TV on Tuesday, December 23, showing a plane seating breakdown that proves tensions are still sky-high. The official description states:

With supply chain shortages, prices skyrocketing and more shoplifting than ever before, positive customer relations are nearly impossible. “Customer Wars” spotlights the conflicts that arise when disgruntled and irrational customers come face-to-face with the employees doing their best to take care of their needs. From fiery exchanges at the fast-food drive thru to loss-prevention brawls, this series proves once and for all that “The customer is always right” is the exception rather than the rule.

Now, as the Customer Wars 2025 season has concluded, some moments have remained with the viewer's mind, capturing raw, unfiltered drama from stores to flights, showing how fast "the customer is always right" turns into total mayhem.

Here are some top-viewed moments of Customer Wars in 2025

1.) Video Game Store Rampage

A Raleigh video game store customer flipped out over the no-refund policy, yelling, "No store credit. I want my money back. That's just policy," while trashing displays on his way out.

Clerk Brian stayed calm and composed, taking calls with "This is Brian. How can I help you?" as a friend filmed the chaos.

2.) Comedy Show Stool Toss

At a South Carolina comedy show, an audience member attacked comedian Steve Brown after being called out for not laughing.

Witness Tama Lache filmed the chaos, saying, "Oh my god... This ain't what you want... the guy was already on stage attacking," as he hurled stools, prompting "Kill that" screams and a scattering crowd.

He returned shirtless but was expelled and later arrested for multiple assault and battery charges.

3.) Bad Haircut Breakdowns

One woman sobs after a cheap chop, wailing, "Why did that girl do me dirty like this? Why does it go up? I'm about to cry... what the f*** is this?" blaming her "mistake" but getting a refund.

Another drops $300 and laments, "Oh my god, I just paid 300 to look like a Karen... I look like I have three sons who play T-ball... Let me speak to your manager."​

4.) Movie Theater Seat Showdown

A guy refuses to budge from a reserved seat, barking, "Why do you have to have mine? It's not your seat. Go away. I pay my money. I have a right to it."

Staff pauses the film as he rants, "One seat off... I might want to be taken out in handcuffs," settling for a refund plus "Can I get a drink? Popcorn" before his dramatic exit: "Goodbye, everyone. Enjoy your movie."​

5.) Dog on Plane Meltdown

On an Atlanta-New York flight, a passenger freaks when booted for lap-dog rules, hollering, "Oh, no. No, no, no. Honey, we're about to fight then... Because you couldn't let my dog sit on my lap... Shut the f***ing phone off!"

She chucks a water bottle at a filmer, snaps "Ma'am, calm down... Nobody acting this way flies," and storms off.​

6.) Emergency Exit Panic

In New Orleans, a guy pops the plane's emergency exit and jumps, sparking terror with recorders screaming "Oh my god... He put something on the plane, and he jumped out of the exit window. I'm scared to death... Go, go, go!"

On the tarmac, relief hits: "There he is. There he is... They got him. Thank God... I've never been so scared, child. My chest hurt."​

7.) Racist Pizzeria Rant

A Pennsylvania pizza customer demands a refund over Spanish TV, yelling, "Guess what? You're out of business... Cuz you're not American, dude. I will look you up and get you out of our town... I'm not giving my money to some illegal immigrant... You're an ignorant racist."

Owner Omar fires back, "My father was a World War II veteran," as she threatens, "I'm going to film you right now. And I got 4,000 followers."​

8.) Slushie Brawl Assault

An Ohio customer punches over mixed slushie flavors, snarling, "Get the f*** out... No. No. You assaulted her. She could put you in jail... I don't give a f***. Go to prison... Then I'll go crazy. Do not touch her again."

She takes hits but protests: "Don't touch her," before cops haul her off for assault.​

9.) Drive-Thru Gun Threat

Utah drive-thru dudes rage, "Come outside. Yeah. What's up? What's up?" flashing a gun as a filmer gasps, "They got the gun... Oh my god."

Friends intervene, "Hold on. Get back in," but taunts fly, "I don't need this," till they peel out, with no arrests reported.​

10.) Locked-In Robbery Fail

Early-morning thieves get trapped in a store after the clerk remotely locks doors, fumbling the exit like "push door" newbies. A fourth guy smashes free outside, but they flee with zero cash and $3,000 damage.

Stay tuned for more updates.