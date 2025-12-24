What has Ludovica been up to since the Love Is Blind: Italy Reunion? Details explored

Ludovica and (Image via Instagram/@ludinina)

Since the reunion of Love Is Blind: Italy, Maria Ludovica Cappello’s public activity has centered on work, travel, and a carefully documented return to everyday life in Milan.

The former bride, who said “yes” at the altar and received a “no” in response, has not resumed a relationship with Davide Aulicino and has instead marked the post-show period with visible professional continuity and personal travel.

Ludovica, a 31-year-old e-commerce manager originally from Caserta and based in Milan, used social media in the days surrounding the finale and reunion to acknowledge the emotional weight of the experience while signaling forward movement.

Ahead of the finale’s release, she shared a black-and-white image from her wedding day and wrote, “I don’t know if I’m ready to relive those emotions… Are you?”, tagging Netflix.

The post appeared as the public prepared to watch the altar episode and reunion of Love Is Blind: Italy, placing her perspective alongside the series’ conclusion rather than after it had passed.

Love Is Blind: Italy and Ludovica’s post-reunion visibility







Onscreen, Love Is Blind: Italy showed Ludovica committing to the experiment through the final stage. She said “yes” during the wedding ceremony, while Davide declined, stating that they were too different and that he did not want to mislead her.

The relationship ended at the altar, and the reunion did not indicate a reconciliation. Following the reunion, Ludovica’s online presence has reflected that finality.

There have been no shared appearances with Davide, no joint statements, and no indications that the pair resumed contact beyond what was shown during the season.

Professionally, Ludovica has continued to identify herself within the fashion and e-commerce space. Her posts regularly feature styling moments, fitting-room images, and outfit details that mirror the polished aesthetic viewers saw on Love Is Blind: Italy.

In one post shared around the finale window, she appeared behind pink fitting-room curtains wearing cobalt heels and wrote,



“So, we’re heading to the altar… have I found my Mr Big?”









The caption referenced the wedding episode while reframing it through fashion rather than romance.

Audience engagement on her profile has increased since Love Is Blind: Italy aired, with followers frequently asking about clothing sources and styling choices.

The interaction has positioned her as a recognizable style figure rather than solely a reality-TV participant.

Her background in e-commerce aligns with this shift, as her posts often function as visual showcases rather than personal updates about dating.







Travel has also featured prominently in the months following the reunion of Love Is Blind: Italy. Ludovica has shared images from Ibiza, including beach settings and group outings, as well as posts from Mykonos and Egypt.

These trips appear to have been taken with friends, with comments referencing celebratory travel rather than romantic getaways. No partner has been identified or tagged in these posts.

Despite the personal nature of her storyline on Love Is Blind: Italy, Ludovica has avoided extended commentary about the relationship’s end.

She has not posted written reflections addressing Davide’s decision beyond acknowledging the emotional impact of watching the episodes. Her captions have remained brief and indirect, allowing the events shown on Love Is Blind: Italy to stand on their own.

The absence of a new relationship has been consistent. Since the reunion, Ludovica has not shared photographs suggesting a romantic partner, nor has she confirmed dating activity.

Her public narrative has instead emphasized friendships, work, and travel, reinforcing the sense that the post-reunion period has been focused on stability rather than reinvention.

Within the broader context of Love Is Blind: Italy, Ludovica’s trajectory mirrors that of several participants who exited the experiment single but publicly composed.

Her decision to remain visible without revisiting the breakup in detail has distinguished her from cast members who addressed conflicts directly after the reunion.

As Love Is Blind: Italy continues to circulate internationally, Ludovica’s post-reunion activity suggests a deliberate separation between the experiment and her present life.

The bridal imagery, fashion-forward posts, and documented travel together form a record of how she has navigated the aftermath: acknowledging what happened on Love Is Blind: Italy while redirecting attention toward work, friendships, and movement beyond the show.

Stay tuned for more updates.