When will Fire Country season 4 return with new episodes? Details explained

Fire Country season 4 © CBS

On February 27, 2026, Fire Country season 4 will officially come back with new episodes. The show will take a short break after the dramatic midseason finale on December 19, 2025, for the holidays and the start of the new year. At 9 p.m. ET, CBS will air the return, and Paramount+ will stream it.

Fire Country's fourth season follows the developments after Vince Leone's sad death in the Zabel Ridge fire. The crew faces a lot of issues, like a dangerous arsonist named Landon and some disagreements within the group, as Manny Perez steps up as battalion chief. Also new romances are budding, like Bode's possible love for Chloe, whom he had a crush on in high school.

Fire Country season 4 comes back on screen with new episodes in 2026

Fire Country season 4 has already delivered massive emotional stakes and life-threatening emergencies. While the first half of the season set the stage with major shifts at Station 42 and Three Rock, the upcoming winter premiere promises to resolve the cliffhangers that left several fan-favorite characters in extreme peril.

The series is taking a scheduled break following the December midseason finale. This gap allows the production to prepare the remaining high-octane episodes of the season. The show returns to CBS, on Friday, February 27, 2026, at its usual night time slot at 9 p.m. ET.

After this break, the viewers can expect the tension to calm down about Landon's investigation into the arson and the fate of the Leone family. Fire Country's fourth season is coming back, and it will probably show more of Bode's journey as a firefighter and whether or not the inexperienced crew from Three Rock can make it through the huge fire that is currently threatening Edgewater.

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 9 Recap

In Fire Country season 4, episode 9, there is a "all hands on deck" situation as a huge fire reaches the county line. Manny Perez faces his first big test as Battalion Chief, but the other high-ranking officials don't like his aggressive methods. Many people question whether Manny is being visionary or reckless as he tries to prevent the fire.

Eve Edwards has a hard time leading her "green" crew of inmates at Three Rock. After a difficult beginning, she connects with them in the end by telling them what her fears are. This breakthrough is very important because Manny picks Eve's crew as "Plan B" to hold the line against the flames coming from all sides, putting the inexperienced prisoners in a life-or-death situation.

At the same time, Jake and his half-brother Malcolm, who have not seen each other in a long time, get into a bad situation. While looking for a good place to see the fire, their truck runs off the road and flips over on the burning mountain. They may not be able to survive because of the growing fire and the fact that they aren't responding.

Bode is also in a lot of danger. He finds out that Tyler, a young person who had hidden himself on the ship, went into the fire to bring batteries. Just before a burning branch hits him, Bode is able to get to Tyler. The two then have to crawl into a fire shelter made for only one person.

At the station, people are the threat. Landon, who is wanted for starting the fire that killed Vince, is still at large and wants to get back at someone. Chloe is left open to danger because Sharon is at the fire. Landon is a "powder keg," and when he gets mad, he might be more dangerous than the fire itself. In this episode of Fire Country season 4, no one knows what will happen to any of the main characters.

Fire Country season 4 episodes are available to stream on CBS.