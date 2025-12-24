Love Is Blind: Italy reunion sees Davide address the house-key controversy

Love Is Blind: Italy (Image via Getty)



Love Is Blind: Italy returned with its reunion episode, where unresolved moments from the season were discussed by the cast and the host.

One of the central topics involved Davide and questions about his personal life before entering the social experiment. The discussion focused on a woman from his past who had keys to his house and whether Davide was fully available to take part in the process.

During the reunion, the host asked Davide to clarify the situation after comments made earlier in the season raised doubts among the participants.

Ludovica, who had been emotionally involved with Davide during the experiment, questioned why he had not clearly ended things before joining the show.

Other cast members, including Karen and Nicola, were also mentioned as part of the conversation, as they were aware of events that happened during filming.

Davide responded by explaining the nature of his connection with the woman and stated that it did not overlap with the experiment itself.

The exchange led to further discussion about emotional availability, honesty, and communication before the show began. The reunion revisited these moments to provide clarity and allow each participant to share their perspective on what had happened.

Davide explains the house-key revelation in Love Is Blind: Italy

The host brought up what he described as a key moment in Davide’s story, referring to the fact that Davide had left his house keys with a woman he was seeing before the experiment.

He noted that Davide did not immediately retrieve the keys and later went to get them together with her. This led to questions about the nature of their connection.

In response, Davide explained his position clearly. He said,



“Absolutely, because the girl I was seeing before, who had the keys to my house, was someone I was seeing occasionally. I was never in a relationship with her.”



He added that the situation took place before filming started and not during the experiment.

When asked directly about the type of relationship they had, Davide stated,

“I was seeing her. I was sleeping with her.” He confirmed that what Ludovica had said about the timeline was accurate. However, he maintained that he considered himself emotionally free when the experiment began.

The host questioned whether “occasionally” meant that Davide was not completely available. Davide replied that, at the time, he felt free and ready to take part in the experience.

Karen shares a past incident from the experiment in Love Is Blind: Italy

Karen added more context by recalling an interaction that took place during the living-together phase in Milan. She said she met Davide at a market, where they spoke briefly. According to Karen, Davide explained why he had not slept with Ludovica.



Karen told the group, “In this chat, he told me why he didn’t sleep with her, because you didn’t like her physically.”



She said she did not share this with Ludovica at the time due to the language used during the conversation.

After returning home, Karen discussed the exchange with Nicola. She recalled telling him what Davide had said and shared his response with the reunion audience. According to Karen, Nicola replied, “Yeah, but he has someone else.”

When asked about this moment, Nicola said he did not remember the conversation. The host then asked Davide again if he was emotionally free at the start of the experiment. Davide repeated that he believed he was and said that his connection with Ludovica felt balanced at the time.

Ludovica responded briefly to his explanation, saying, “Fortunately, those words don’t work on me.” The discussion continued as the reunion moved forward.

