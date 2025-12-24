Love Is Blind: Italy’s Alessandro A. opens up about the reality gap that ended his relationship with Elisa

Love Is Blind: Italy (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind: Italy returned to the spotlight during its reunion episode, where Alessandro A. and Elisa spoke openly about why their relationship did not continue after the show.

The two were among the couples who formed a strong bond early in the experiment, especially during the pods phase, where they connected without seeing each other.

Hosts at the reunion noted that their relationship developed quickly and intensely, but later struggled outside the controlled environment of the show.

During the discussion, both Alessandro A. and Elisa explained that their separation was not caused by a single argument or event. Instead, they pointed to differences in their daily lives, mindsets, and ways of handling problems.

Alessandro stated that while feelings were present, their backgrounds and approaches to life made it difficult to move forward together. Elisa agreed and said that living together made those differences more visible and harder to manage.

The reunion focused on whether their issues could have been solved and if they recognized the incompatibility early on. Both reflected on their attempts to communicate and why those attempts were not enough.

Their conversation provided clarity on how their journey unfolded after the pods and why the relationship ended before marriage.

Alessandro A. on different realities and compatibility in Love Is Blind: Italy

During the Love Is Blind: Italy reunion, Alessandro A. explained that he believed their problems could have been addressed, but only to a certain point. He said,

“We could have… we really could have,” when asked if they might have worked through their issues.

However, he emphasized that their main challenge was deeper than disagreements. According to him,

“The main difference is our two completely different realities, mine and hers, of life in general.”

Alessandro shared that coming from different backgrounds affected how they approached daily life, decisions, and conflict. He explained that when people grow up with different routines and values, it becomes harder to find balance in a shared space.

He also spoke about his view on relationships, saying, “In love, you have to find your similar version, that completes you, but there must be compatibilities.”

The hosts asked whether these differences were clear during the pods. Alessandro responded that emotional connection sometimes makes it harder to see long-term challenges early on.

He said their bond felt real at the time, but once they left the experimental setting, those differences became more difficult to manage. He concluded that their inability to align on everyday life made it hard to continue the relationship.

Elisa on discomfort, communication, and giving up in Love Is Blind: Italy

Elisa agreed that their relationship started with strong feelings, but said that living together exposed issues they could not resolve. She accepted the host’s description that the relationship moved fast and later stalled.

Elisa explained that, unlike other couples on the show, they struggled to face problems directly. She said, “There was just no desire to face our problems, to understand the other person.”

She also spoke about how their differences affected her sense of comfort at home. Elisa stated, “I found myself in a position where I was completely uncomfortable being at home with him because of our different ways of being.”

According to her, these differences influenced how they talked, argued, and tried to solve issues. She added that their approaches were often opposite, which made communication harder over time.

Elisa recalled moments when attempts to talk did not lead anywhere. She explained this using a metaphor, saying,

“If you see a block on the other side and you can’t break it down… at some point, you give up.”

Despite this, she said there was no hostility between them and confirmed that she still cared about Alessandro. Both agreed that while they tried to find common ground, they were unable to move forward as a couple.

