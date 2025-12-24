Leah Palmirotto’s death at the abandoned Stranger Things filming location - A detailed case overview

A still of Leah Palmirotto (Image via Leah Palmirotto GoFundMe)

On the early morning of December 19, 2025, 19 year old Leah Palmirotto lost her life in a fall from the roof of an abandoned five-story building in DeKalb County, Georgia. The structure, part of Emory University’s Briarcliff campus, is well-known to fans as the exterior for Hawkins National Laboratory in the Netflix series Stranger Things.

Palmirotto was with a group of friends who had climbed over a chain-link fence to enter the fenced-off site, likely to take photographs of the eerie location. Police responded around 12:49 a.m. and pronounced her dead at the scene.

The incident has drawn attention due to the building's pop culture fame and the risks of urban exploration. DeKalb County authorities are investigating the fall as accidental, with no signs of foul play reported so far. Her family describes her as a bright young woman who loved photography, cars and motorcycles, leaving behind two brothers and a grieving community.

This case highlights the dangers of trespassing on restricted properties. For those interested in the show that immortalized the site, Stranger Things is available to stream exclusively on Netflix, with all seasons accessible anytime for viewers worldwide.

Stranger Things: The incident and immediate response

Leah Palmirotto, age 19 and from Georgia, and her friends were exploring the abandoned building when this incident happened. The entrance to the abandoned property is made by climbing over the chain-link fences that surround it and have ‘no trespassing’ signs.

Upon entering, the individuals managed to access the roof of the five-story building, where Palmirotto subsequently fell at around 12:59 a.m. on December 19, 2025. DeKalb County Police and Emory University Police were quickly summoned through an emergency call made at 12:49 a.m.

The death was verified at the scene by the firefighters and paramedics and it was later confirmed by the DeKalb County medical examiner's office. The initial statements at the police station were made by the witnesses from the group, who described it as an ad hoc adventure trip. Other than the victim, none of the other group's companions had been injured.

The area was secured right afterward with enhanced security patrols introduced later. In her photography interests, Palmirotto was probably attracted by this spot, knowing how much she loved taking pictures of strange locations. Friends reported that she had visited abandoned property many times before, posting the results online.

The tragedy took a dramatic turn and turned what was supposed to be a night of fun into one of deep despair. Government officials repeated that the building was in bad condition and thus it was dangerous to enter it without permission, as per People.

The location: History and connection to Stranger Things

The structure that was used, known as Building A at Emory University’s Briarcliff Campus, located at 1256 Briarcliff Road, has an extensive history that involves mental health care and entertainment. Built in the 1960s, it was intended to be part of the Georgia Mental Health Institute, which operated as a psychiatric hospital until the 1990s.

Emory University acquired this campus in 2011 and has been utilizing it partly for research and movie shoots. Despite announced teardowns in 2022 to build a senior living community on the site, the building is still standing as of the end of 2025 and is popular due to appearances in TV shows.

In the series Stranger Things, it was the mysterious Hawkins National Laboratory in various seasons with significant episodes in experiments and supernatural occurrences. The series production started filming there in 2016 due to the building’s remote ambiance. Other TV series featuring the building include Vampire Diaries.

Fans often visit for photos, contributing to wear on the site. Emory's website once listed it as a filming venue, but access has been restricted since the closure. The building's fame amplifies its appeal to young explorers, though officials warn of structural risks like loose railings and debris. Post incident, barriers were reinforced to deter visitors, according to People.

Family and community mourning

Following Leah Palmirotto's death, her family and friends gathered to honor her memory through shared stories and tributes. On December 23, 2025, a vigil took place at her favorite skate park in Kennesaw, Georgia, where attendees lit candles, released balloons and tied ribbons to fences.

Friends arrived on motorcycles and in cars, reflecting her passions, and displayed framed photos of her smiling face. Her father, Todd Palmirotto Jr., spoke at the event, calling her "perfect" and expressing shock at the news delivered by police at his door.

He shared concerns for her brothers, Devan and Lucca, and hoped her passing was quick and painless. A family friend launched a GoFundMe to support the family, describing the event as a "tragic accident" during normal activities for someone her age.

Attendees like friend Ansley Donnelly remembered Palmirotto as "truly amazing" and joyful, always making others laugh. Jerrold, a family friend, urged caution, saying young people are not invincible. The gathering highlighted her impact, with each participant sharing personal anecdotes of her kindness. It served as both a farewell and a call to cherish time with loved ones, emphasizing life's fragility, as reported by Fox 5 Atlanta.

Ongoing investigation and broader safety implications

The DeKalb County Police are still examining the events that led to the accident involving Palmirotto and according to reports, the case is now ruled as accidental and has no evidence of criminal activity. Emory University has increased security in and around the site in Briarcliff as the demolition of the site is moving at a slow pace.

Officials note that the property's online visibility as a tourist spot increases trespassing risks. Palmirotto's father publicly advised against visiting such places, stating,

"Going to these places is dangerous, being with people that you really don’t know."

This incident echoes other urban exploration accidents, prompting discussions on property safeguards. While no charges are expected, the case underscores the need for awareness about unstable structures, as per Fox 5 Atlanta.

Community leaders hope it leads to better education on safe adventures, ensuring future generations learn from this loss without facing similar dangers.

Stay tuned for more news and updates.



