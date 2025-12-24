"Didn't expect my second chapter to start on a farm": Sister Wives' Janelle Brown on giving her life a transformation

Janelle Brown from Sister Wives (Image via Getty)

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown has embarked on a new journey to transform her life, which she considers the "second chapter" of her story, all of which began at a farm.

On December 23, 2025, Janelle shared a new post on Instagram, in which she wrote:



“I didn’t expect my second chapter to start on a farm. I didn’t realize how much I needed space to breathe until I finally had it. Sometimes the unexpected place becomes the one that heals you.”



The farm is a direct reference to Janelle’s passion project, Taeda Farms, a flower farm in North Carolina, which she runs with her daughter, Maddie Brush, and Maddie’s husband, Caleb.

Janelle started the project in late 2024, much after splitting from her ex-husband, Kody Brown, and parting ways from her polygamous lifestyle, which she shared with her sister wives, Christine, Meri, and Robyn.

After her marriage turned into something she could no longer stay in, Janelle decided to step away, relocate, and build something from the ground up.

According to the official website of Taeda Farms, Janelle “had a vision of retiring to a place where flowers bloom” and where she could feel the “serenity of nature.”

That’s how Taeda Farms was born, allowing Janelle to transform her life from that of a wife in a polygamous marriage to an independent woman looking after her passion project.

Sister Wives star Janelle believes that she needed a fresh start at things after everything she had been through







In the caption of the December 23 post, Janelle wrote that she “honestly” did not know that she needed a new start – a change from her old lifestyle.

The transformation from being in a polygamous setup to co-owning a farm still surprised Janelle, but she appreciated all the positive consequences it brought.



“The farm, the quiet, the way my shoulders drop the second I step outside… It’s nothing I ever pictured for myself, not even close. But now that I’m in it, it’s like my whole body finally said, ‘Oh… this is what we’ve needed,” she wrote.



The Sister Wives star continued by comparing stark differences in her two lifestyles, admitting that her life before, with Kody, was “so loud.”

However, things were different now. Janelle explained that the open farm space affected her “literally and emotionally.”

It helped her get a new perspective and see how much she had been “holding without even noticing.”

The TLC star added that it was surprising how the farm she never imagined having had now helped her gain a sense of herself.

In the post, she expressed:



“If you told me years ago this would be my life, I probably would’ve laughed because it felt so far from anything familiar. But life has this gentle way of nudging you toward what you didn’t know your soul was craving. Out here, everything feels slower and kinder, like the noise finally turned down.”



In a new Instagram post, she continued talking about the importance of starting over, noting that it’s never too late for “the next chapter” or “the fresh start.”

According to Janelle, the transformation can come at anytime. No matter where someone is in their life, one can always strive to become the person they are “meant to be.”



“Some of the most beautiful stories are written after 40, 50, 60. So, if you’re still breathing, you have to keep going,” she said.



Janelle was Kody Brown’s second wife, spiritually marrying him in 1993. After years of being together, Janelle announced the news of their separation in late 2022.

Stay tuned for more updates.