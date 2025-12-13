What happened to Vince on Fire Country? Character’s fate explained

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 01: Actor Billy Burke attends Universal Pictures' Special Screening Of "Breaking In" - Arrivals at ArcLight Cinemas on May 1, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

The CBS action drama Fire Country introduced viewers to the challenging world of California firefighting. When the series premiered in 2022, Billy Burke took on the role of Station 42 Battalion Chief Vince. He quickly became a central figure, leading his local team through intense blazes and complicated rescue operations. Fans of the show rapidly grew attached to the character.

Vince Leone became a highly respected leader in the Cal Fire community. He came from a long line of firefighters with his father and grandfather both serving in the role, which made his job an important part of his life. Vince's wife, Sharon was also a firefighter and member of the executive board. Their son Bode and daughter Riley were raised by them.

The family lived in Edgewater, a town where both of them worked as firefighters. After Bode came back to town, his relationship with Vince became an important plot point. This return brought up painful family secrets, like Vince's part in Bode's earlier departure after Riley died.

What Happened to Vince on Fire Country

After the season 3 finale, fans were left wondering what would happen to the beloved Fire Country character Vince. That episode ended on a scary cliffhanger. During the terrible Zabel Ridge Fire, Vince on Fire Country was stuck in a memory care center that was on fire.

For the Station 42 crew, this fire was one of the most difficult things to deal with. The fire was a deadly threat to several characters. People had to wait to see if the Battalion Chief would live through the fire.

The beginning of Fire Country's fourth season confirmed the sad ending. Vince on Fire Country was destroyed in the fire. The cast of the show and the plot were both greatly impacted by this sudden absence. In the third season of Fire Country, the character played by Billy Burke died. The season 4 premiere was going to be an emotional episode.

During an interview with Deadline in October 2025, Tia Napolitano, executive producer, mentioned, ""So much thought and care went into making the decision. "I’m a decisive girl ... so there was no take backsies."

Vince's Backstory and Tragic End

A deep, inherited commitment to firefighting shaped Vince Leone's life. His father and grandfather were both firefighters, so he grew up in a family with strong ties to the job. His little brother did the same thing. Vince spent a lot of time in Edgewater, the town he and his family promised to protect from fires.

Vince married his fellow firefighter, Sharon in Edgewater. They raised two kids together, a son named Bode and a daughter named Riley. Vince became Battalion Chief of Station 42, a job for which many people respected him. His job and Riley's death which was a deep personal tragedy, put his marriage to the test. This loss caused a painful split between Vince and Bode. Vince later said that he told Bode to go and not come back after Riley died. He thought that their marriage would end if Bode stayed.

Things got more complicated because Bode had gone back into the burning building to look for a person who lived there and was missing. Bode was able to get away from the fire. But when Vince, Sharon and Walter tried to leave, part of the roof and the building fell on them. Jake had to hold Bode back with his body and lock him in the Three Rock carrier so he wouldn't run back into the fire.

The collapse did not kill Sharon and Walter. In the middle of the fire, Walter carried Sharon out of the building. Vince was found and pulled out of Fire Country by a rescue team that Jake sent in. Vince had already died, sadly in the collapse which was confirmed in the season 4 premiere. Later, an investigation found that the Zabel Ridge Fire was started on purpose. This meant that Vince's death was basically a murder.

Fire Country episodes are available to stream on CBS.